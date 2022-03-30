Jeep Is About to Reveal 6 New Off-Roaders. Here's What We Know
It's almost time for the Easter Jeep Safari.
April is almost here, which means it is almost time for the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. The nine-day event is Jeep's equivalent of the Super Bowl; and each year, the brand brings a range of concept vehicles for enthusiasts to check out. Some are outlandish. Some are nods to Jeep heritage. Others may presage an eventual production Jeep or a future accessory offering. (Last year's headliner was the Jeep Magneto concept, a battery-electric Jeep Wrangler.)
While the event is still a ways off, Jeep has already dropped some official teaser images of the Easter Jeep Safari concepts they will bring to the 2022 event. Here's what we know about them.
Jeep has said this concept will be a mashup between the Wrangler SUV and the Gladiator pickup. So expect SUV-like dimensions with some form of truck bed and an open-air look. It also looks like it may be packing 35-inch or bigger off-road tires. Not sure what Jeep will call it, but Wradiator sounds a bit less clunky than Glangler.
This appears to be a stripped-down, military heritage-inspired Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. RU31-CON basically spells "Rubicon," and also may reference low-key 31-inch wheels with steelies. It could also be a two-door version; the Wrangler 4xe is currently four-door only.
If this is Jeep exploring the market for a more affordable, Willys-style take on the 4xe that starts under $50,000, we will very much support that going into production.
This concept is an overlanding vehicle, as evidenced by the desert backdrop and the massive rooftop rack. And it appears to be a two-door Gladiator, judging by the stretched bed and lack of a C-pillar. We would bet the Jeep Performance Parts overlanding accessories have a better chance to arrive soon than a two-door Gladiator.
The plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe will be Jeep's major launch this Spring. That vehicle has been revealed in stock form, and we'll be able to tell you what it's like to drive shortly. And it's possible this could be a modified Jeep Performance Parts version.
This concept will pay homage to the 20th anniversary of Jeep's top-of-the-line, off-road-ready Wrangler Rubicon trim. There's a "20" next to the Rubicon lettering and a Trail Rated badge. The 392 on the bonnet suggests it's packing a Hemi V8 as well.
This is Jeep's most cryptic teaser image. It's definitely a four-door Gladiator. (We did give it a scan with the smartphone to see if any QR codes popped up, to little avail.) Jeep did reference one of the vehicles being faster; there are eight little squares with dots on them and what appear to be H's in the pattern. So we'll guess it's a Hemi V8-powered Gladiator.
