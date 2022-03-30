Jeep Is About to Reveal 6 New Off-Roaders. Here's What We Know

April is almost here, which means it is almost time for the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. The nine-day event is Jeep's equivalent of the Super Bowl; and each year, the brand brings a range of concept vehicles for enthusiasts to check out. Some are outlandish. Some are nods to Jeep heritage. Others may presage an eventual production Jeep or a future accessory offering. (Last year's headliner was the Jeep Magneto concept, a battery-electric Jeep Wrangler.)

While the event is still a ways off, Jeep has already dropped some official teaser images of the Easter Jeep Safari concepts they will bring to the 2022 event. Here's what we know about them.