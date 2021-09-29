Jeep's New Grand Cherokee Packs the Wrangler's Best Option

1 The new Grand Cherokee packs three engines, including a plug-in hybrid

Viewed from an old-school mindset of simply counting cylinders, it would seem as though Jeep is offering three escalating levels of powerplant for the 2022 Grand Cherokee: a turbocharged four-cylinder, a V6 and a V8. But this is 2021, and cylinder counts no longer reveal all. In fact, the four-cylinder is arguably the best engine of the lot.

That's because it's actually a 2.0-liter turbo four connected to an integrated transmission traction motor supplied by a 17.3-kWh battery — the same powerplant found in the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. As there, it cranks out 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque — more power than either the V6 or V8. It also offers the ability to travel up to 25 miles on electricity alone when the battery is fully charged.

The 5.7-liter V8 is no slouch, though; it spits out 357 horses and 390 lb-ft of torque, giving it the best towing capacity of any 2022 Grand Cherokee – up to 7,200 pounds. The 3.6-liter V6's 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque should be enough for most mall crawlers, though you're not likely to lust after it.