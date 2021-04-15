Meet the Mercedes-Benz EQS — Tomorrow's Mercedes, Today

After months — nay, years — of teasing us with concepts, hints, camouflaged photographs and videoconference ride-alongs from an ocean apart, Mercedes-Benz has finally revealed the vehicle that will be the point of the spear for its thrust into electric vehicles: the EQS.

We've already learned most of the details about this new electric Mercedes, thanks to all those aforementioned previews and teases, but now we can finally get a good look at the undisguised interior and exterior of this car that sets the course for the Three-Pointed Star for the next few years. Check it out below.