These Four Cars Were Named the World's Best for 2022
It was a big day for Hyundai and 1980s style.
The New York International Auto Show is back for 2022. And the 2022 World Car Awards were finally able to happen in person again. Last year's winner was an electric car — the Volkswagen ID.4. This year, the panel leaned into the battery-electric future even harder; electric vehicles took home five of the six awards, including a new World Electric Car of the Year award.
The big winner was Hyundai, with its flashy new Ioniq 5 SUV taking home three awards, including overall World Car of the Year. Here is the complete list of winners.
Hyundai's retro-inspired electric SUV/hatchback took him an impressive three awards: World Car of the Year, World Electric Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. It beat out two strong runners-up, the Ford Mustang Mach E and the Kia EV6, the latter built on the same e-GMP platform.
The iconic S-Class is Mercedes's flagship sedan, showing off the best of the brand's tech that will trickle down to the rest of the lineup. The EQS is the S-Class's new electric counterpart.
Audi's E-Tron branding can get confusing, but the E-Tron GT is not a hot version of Audi's staid electric SUV: it's a low-slung sedan with an RS version that can push out up to 637 horsepower in boost mode.
The U.S. market is not ideal for city cars. And this year's World Urban Car of the Year is the Toyota Yaris Cross, a crossover version of the subcompact Yaris. Toyota opted to give Americans the larger Corolla Cross instead.
The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.