These Four Cars Were Named the World's Best for 2022

The New York International Auto Show is back for 2022. And the 2022 World Car Awards were finally able to happen in person again. Last year's winner was an electric car — the Volkswagen ID.4. This year, the panel leaned into the battery-electric future even harder; electric vehicles took home five of the six awards, including a new World Electric Car of the Year award.

The big winner was Hyundai, with its flashy new Ioniq 5 SUV taking home three awards, including overall World Car of the Year. Here is the complete list of winners.