Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Cooling, Energy-Saving Fabric for Healthier Nights
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
We Found Your New Summer Party Shirt

These Four Cars Were Named the World's Best for 2022

It was a big day for Hyundai and 1980s style.

By Tyler Duffy
hyundai ioniq 5 crossover
DREW PHILLIPS

The New York International Auto Show is back for 2022. And the 2022 World Car Awards were finally able to happen in person again. Last year's winner was an electric car — the Volkswagen ID.4. This year, the panel leaned into the battery-electric future even harder; electric vehicles took home five of the six awards, including a new World Electric Car of the Year award.

The big winner was Hyundai, with its flashy new Ioniq 5 SUV taking home three awards, including overall World Car of the Year. Here is the complete list of winners.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
World Car / Electric Car / Car Design of the Year: Hyundai Ioniq 5
hyundai ioniq 5
Hyundai

Hyundai's retro-inspired electric SUV/hatchback took him an impressive three awards: World Car of the Year, World Electric Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. It beat out two strong runners-up, the Ford Mustang Mach E and the Kia EV6, the latter built on the same e-GMP platform.

LEARN MORE

World Luxury Car of the Year: Mercedes-Benz EQS
mercedes amg eqs 2022
Mercedes-Benz

The iconic S-Class is Mercedes's flagship sedan, showing off the best of the brand's tech that will trickle down to the rest of the lineup. The EQS is the S-Class's new electric counterpart.

READ THE REVIEW

World Performance Car of the Year: Audi E-Tron GT
audi etron gt
Audi

Audi's E-Tron branding can get confusing, but the E-Tron GT is not a hot version of Audi's staid electric SUV: it's a low-slung sedan with an RS version that can push out up to 637 horsepower in boost mode.

READ THE REVIEW

World Urban Car of the Year: Toyota Yaris Cross
toyota yaris cross
World Car of the Year Awards

The U.S. market is not ideal for city cars. And this year's World Urban Car of the Year is the Toyota Yaris Cross, a crossover version of the subcompact Yaris. Toyota opted to give Americans the larger Corolla Cross instead.

The 34 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
mercedes eqg concept
Mercedes-Benz

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Kia Telluride Just Got More Adventurous
These Dad Grass Joints Celebrate George Harrison
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Most Gorgeous MagSafe Charger You Can Buy
One of Our Favorite Beard Trimmers Is on Sale
One of Patagonia’s Best Jackets Is Over $120 Off
Save 36% on This Digital World Timer Casio Watch
The 2022 Rolex Air-King Feels Like No Other Rolex
Introducing Therabody's New TheraFace Pro
Lamborghini's New Huracan Is an Absolute Beast
These $705 Levi's Jeans Are Worth Every Penny