How does the Lexus NX 350 drive?

Competent but not particularly sporty. The NX 350 gets a nearly-50-hp bump from its NX 300 predecessor by swapping in the new 2.4-inline-four engine — which may appear in the next-gen Toyota 4Runner — and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It now has (at least nominally) a sub-seven-second 0-60 mph time.

The NX absorbs the bumps nicely — even on 20-inch wheels — and is exceptionally quiet at low speeds. I didn’t notice I was driving through 30 mph wind gusts until I looked up and saw a flag pole. But it’s tuned for comfort over outright performance, which limits the engagement you get from it. Other competitors — hello, Genesis GV70 — offer similar (if not more) practicality in a genuinely fun-to-drive package.

I’d be interested to drive the far zestier NX 450+ plug-in hybrid. It delivers 304 horsepower and a 6.0-second 0-60 mph time. Though starting at $56,725, it’s a lot of money to plow into an NX. I’d probably opt for the NX 350h conventional hybrid, which isn’t sexy but gets +14 mpg combined over the NX 350.