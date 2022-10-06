Today's Top Stories
Audi Electric Cars: How to Tell Your E-Trons Apart

The future has arrived, and it can be a bit confusing.

By Tyler Duffy
influencing factors on the electric range
Audi

Like most luxury automakers, Audi is going electric. Current plans call for the brand to launch its last internal combustion vehicle in 2026 and go 100 percent electric by 2023. Audi’s timeline may be more conservative than some manufacturers. But its product planning in the EV space has been aggressive. Audi has collaborated with its VW Group compatriots on dedicated EV platforms and launched several new vehicles to market. But the terminology can make it all a bit confusing.

Audi’s first EV was the E-Tron (Audi stylizes it with lowercase as the e-tron), an SUV launched for the 2019 model year. But E-Tron is also the sub-brand for all Audi EVs. So all Audi EVs carry some variation of the name E-Tron. Unlike the Audi combustion cars, there’s no number to differentiate or organize the E-Trons, which can be everything from a staid compact crossover to a monstrous 637-horsepower sport sedan.

Here’s a quick, hopefully helpful guide to tell your Audi E-Trons apart.

Audi E-Tron/E-Tron Sportback
audi e tron
Audi

The E-Tron was the first Audi EV. It went into production in 2018. It runs on a variant of the MLB Evo platform that underpins the Audi Q5 and Q7 SUVs. By all accounts, it’s excellent to drive. Power is generous, up to 402 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque in Boost Mode. But the full EPA range, 226 miles, disappoints by present standards. And the price tag, starting MSRP of $70,800, remains steep for what you get.

The E-Tron Sportback is the Audi E-Tron with a swoopy sportback roofline (a trend that sadly will continue into the EV era). It’s more expensive than the standard E-Tron, starting at $74,000. The EPA rates it for one mile less range, 225 miles, and the roofline costs a cubic foot or two of cargo space.

Audi E-Tron S/E-Tron S Sportback
static photo colour catalunya red
sagmeister_potography

The E-Tron S, like other Audi S vehicles, is a sporty, tri-motor version of the E-Tron. It’s more expensive, starting at $88,020. It gets a significant power bump to 469 horsepower and 711 lb-ft of torque. Though the emphasis on power inhibits the maximum range, which is just 208 miles (Remember. Manufacturers recommend you typically fill an EV to 80% capacity.) It has a Sportback body style variant that earns 212 miles of EPA range.

Audi E-Tron GT
dynamic photo, colour tango red metallic effect
Audi

The E-Tron GT is an entirely different vehicle from the E-Tron. It’s a sleek, four-door sport sedan. It uses the same VW Group J1 electric vehicle platform as the Porsche Taycan. It offers 522 horsepower and 236 miles of EPA range. And it takes the Audi EV price point into the six figures, starting at $104,700

RS E-Tron GT
audi e tron gt 2022
Will Sabel Courtney

The RS E-Tron GT is an even sportier version of the E-Tron GT sport sedan. It puts out up to 637 hp with the boost engaged, can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, and the EPA rates it for 232 miles of range on a charge. The price point jumps considerably from the standard E-Tron GT to $143,900.

Q4 E-Tron/Q4 E-Tron Sportback
audi q4 e tron
Audi

The Q4 E-Tron is a different car from the E-Tron and E-Tron GT. It’s Audi’s entry-level, compact crossover EV — essentially Audi’s riff on the Volkswagen ID.4. It comes in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Specs are comparable to the ID.4 with up to 295 hp and 265 miles of EPA range. Starting at just $48,800, the price tag is not far off the popular combustion equivalent Audi Q5. The Q4 E-Tron Sportback ($54,700) has a swoopier roofline and only comes with AWD.

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2
audi rs q e tron e2, audi rs q e tron
Audi Communications Motorsport

The RS Q E-Tron is Audi’s electric desert rally racer prototype, which bears some resemblance to Audi’s AI Trail concept. “E2” indicates that it’s the second version. Audi plans to race it at the Dakar rally in 2023. There’s no production RS Q E-Tron off-roader yet. Though the ultimate point of going racing —unless you’re Enzo Ferrari, who saw things the other way around — is to sell cars. So we may see a production off-roader down the road.

Audi S1 E-Tron Hoonitron
ken block, audi s1 e tron quattro hoonitron
Patrick Runte

This is a special one-off race car Audi built for formerly Ford-sponsored driver Ken Block to use in his Elektrikhana video.

The E-Tron that should be coming soon
static photo, colour neptune valley
Audi

Audi revealed an A6 Avant E-Tron in concept form. Avant, in Audi terms, means wagon. Audi mentioned targets for 469 hp, 590 lb-ft of torque and a maximum range of about 390 miles. We may see it as soon as 2023.

E-trons we don’t get in America
audi and first automotive works faw are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their partnership this monday the approximately 650 guests at the anniversary event at the faw plant in changchun include representatives of the province of jilin, of partner faw, and of the faw volkswagen joint venture, as well as members of the boards of management of volkswagen ag and audi ag audi is further expanding its local research and development competencies in order to launch more china specific model variants and digital services the first electric car tailored for chines customers, the audi q2 l e tron, will already be launched in 2019 local production of the audi e tron will follow in 2020, one year after its market launch in china picture alexander seitz, audi board of management member for finance, china, compliance and integrity
foto by QiGang

Audi sells a couple of E-Trons we don’t get in China. There’s the Q2L E-Tron, an electric version of the extended wheelbase version of Audi’s Q2 sub-compact crossover. It offers 134 horsepower and can deliver around 165 miles of range. China also has an A5 E-Tron that is a slightly bigger, three-row version of the Q4 E-Tron.

