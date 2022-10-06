Audi Electric Cars: How to Tell Your E-Trons Apart

Like most luxury automakers, Audi is going electric. Current plans call for the brand to launch its last internal combustion vehicle in 2026 and go 100 percent electric by 2023. Audi’s timeline may be more conservative than some manufacturers. But its product planning in the EV space has been aggressive. Audi has collaborated with its VW Group compatriots on dedicated EV platforms and launched several new vehicles to market. But the terminology can make it all a bit confusing.

Audi’s first EV was the E-Tron (Audi stylizes it with lowercase as the e-tron), an SUV launched for the 2019 model year. But E-Tron is also the sub-brand for all Audi EVs. So all Audi EVs carry some variation of the name E-Tron. Unlike the Audi combustion cars, there’s no number to differentiate or organize the E-Trons, which can be everything from a staid compact crossover to a monstrous 637-horsepower sport sedan.

Here’s a quick, hopefully helpful guide to tell your Audi E-Trons apart.