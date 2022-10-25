Today's Top Stories
10 Used Cars That Are Way Less Affordable Than They Used to Be

These cars used to be solid deals coming off a lease. Now? Not so much.

By Tyler Duffy
volkswagen golf gti on a country road
Volkswagen

Here's what happened. Supply chain issues sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and its effects have limited new car production, leaving it unable to meet demand. That drove up the price of new cars. But it also forced more buyers into the used market, driving up those prices too. Prices rose much faster than wages (just like everything else these days, it seems). And while conventional wisdom would once have told you to buy a lightly used car coming off a lease to get the best value, that old chestnut no longer holds true.

iSeeCars used its Car Affordability Index to look at used cars that were affordable in 2019 as three-year-old vehicles. In the intervening three years, some have gone from being affordable to dramatically not affordable, with average prices jumping more than $10,000. That stinks if you're buying. But on the flip side, if you are leasing one of these vehicles, you can likely buy it out for the lower residual value and flip it.

Here are 10 used cars that have seen huge jumps in prices.

Toyota Avalon
toyota avalon hybrid
JAMES HALFACRE
  • 3-Year Used Price: $35,137
  • Increase from 2019: $13,181
  • Percentage Above Affordability: 37.6%

Chevrolet Traverse
chevrolet traverse high country by a lake in the mountains
Chevrolet
  • 3-Year Used Price: $34,751
  • Increase from 2019: $12,416
  • Percentage Above Affordability: 36.1%

Volvo S60
volvo s60 parked on a sidewalk
Volvo
  • 3-Year Used Price: $34,615
  • Increase from 2019: $14,708
  • Percentage Above Affordability: 35.5%

Ford Mustang
after a 17 year hiatus, the all new mustang mach 1 fastback coupe makes its world premiere becoming the modern pinnacle of style, handling and 50 liter v 8 pony car performance
Ford
  • 3-Year Used Price: $33,500
  • Increase from 2019: $11,984
  • Percentage Above Affordability: 31.2%

Acura TLX
2021 tlx type s
Acura
  • 3-Year Used Price: $32,360
  • Increase from 2019: $11,287
  • Percentage Above Affordability: 26.7%

Toyota Prius
toyota prius
Toyota
  • 3-Year Used Price: $32,090
  • Increase from 2019: $12,489
  • Percentage Above Affordability: 25.6%

Toyota RAV4
toyota rav4 parked by a river in the mountains
Toyota
  • 3-Year Used Price: $32,056
  • Increase from 2019: $11,522
  • Percentage Above Affordability: 25.5%

Mini Convertible
mini convertible from the rear driving up a mountain highway
Bernhard Filser
  • 3-Year Used Price: $31,799
  • Increase from 2019: $10,100
  • Percentage Above Affordability: 24.4%

Mini Countryman
mini countryman driving on a mountain road
Bernhard Filser
  • 3-Year Used Price: $31,318
  • Increase from 2019: $11,748
  • Percentage Above Affordability: 22.6%

Volkswagen Golf GTI
golf gti
VW
  • 3-Year Used Price: $30,868
  • Increase from 2019: $11,041
  • Percentage Above Affordability: 20.9%

