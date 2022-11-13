2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Review: the Cheap Electric Car You Need
Even if it's not the sexy, sporty new EV you really want.
Elon Musk has mused about building a $25,000 Tesla. This mythical car would be an EV for the hoi polloi that costs about half as much to make as a Model 3 or Model Y. It does not exist yet, of course — and if the Cybertruck and the Roadster are any indicators, it will not exist for some time. But if you can handle the more plebeian bow tie badging, Chevy will sell you a close approximation: the Bolt EUV.
The Bolt EUV is essentially a slightly bigger Bolt EV. It looks like a crossover, but does not add much utility. The Bolt EUV is far from the fanciest, sexiest or best-driving EV out there. But a recent, dramatic $6,300 price cut pushed the base price below $30,000. And after spending a week with one driving around Metro Detroit, I found it to be a serviceable, if not borderline pleasant, commuter car.
Pros: Quick, Affordable, Comfortable Ride, Decent Range, Super Cruise
Cons: Not the sexiest car to look at, No AWD, No modern fast-charging tech
- Powertrain: Single-Motor EV; FWD
- Horsepower: 200
- Torque: 266 lb-ft
- EPA Electric Range: 247 miles
- Seats: 5
I used the Bolt EUV to do some profoundly mundane stuff. I hit Trader Joe's. I dropped my daughter off at daycare. I drove to my in-laws. I went to a morning yoga class. I don't commute to work. But I did simulate my wife's commute. Boring, everyday driving is where the Bolt EUV shines.
The Bolt EUV delivers a composed ride over rough pavement, confirmed on the pockmarked roads around Detroit. It's not a top-speed or corner demon. But with 200 hp and 266 lb-ft, the Bolt EUV will feel quick and torquey to crossover drivers, with its 0-60 mph in less than seven seconds. That's about all you need from a daily driver crossover.
It's not that fun driving the Bolt EUV on the highway. But you don't have to drive it yourself. You can add GM's Super Cruise hands-free Level 2 driving tech — probably the best available in the industry — with an additional package. However, it's not the latest and greatest version, with automatic lane changes.
The Bolt EUV does offer a button to turn on one-pedal driving. The system works intuitively. But it doesn't provide the modulation options you find in other EVs. It also stays on the next time you start up the car, and getting in and out of tight spaces without a normal creep function can feel unnerving.
The EPA rates the Bolt EUV for 247 miles of range. When you factor in that you're charging to 80 percent most of the time, that's about 200 miles — more than sufficient for most commutes and errand runs.
The Bolt EUV lacks the ultra-fast charging tech available on the newer Ultium platform vehicles, maxing out at 50 kW; it won't be optimal for road trips. The Bolt EUV would fare far better as a suburban / city car, parked overnight on a Level 2 charger.
Typical GM interiors offer some advanced tech and luxury features but don't leave you feeling awash in opulence. The Bolt EUV stays true to form. In Premier guise, you get a leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats. The Bolt EUV also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Bolt EUV is longer than the Bolt EV, which yields a more spacious cabin. I found it adequate for carting around my small family with two car seats and a diaper bag. We made it to my son's soccer game. Had we wanted to go overnight somewhere or bring our dogs, we would have required something a little bigger.
The price cut is transformative. The Bolt EUV now starts at $27,200 instead of $33,500. My loaded-up Premier version came out to $43,495 with the destination charge before the change. Now, the equivalent Bolt EUV with Super Cruise and the Sun and Sound package would come in at a little above $38,000, which is cheaper than the base model Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6.
The Bolt EUV is one of the cheapest EVs on the market. You can still buy a regular Chevy Bolt EV for $25,600. The main external rivals that can match the performance, range and relative price point (while not quite being the newest EV options on offer) are the Nissan Leaf ($28,040) and Hyundai Kona Electric ($34,000).
The Bolt EUV would be a great stepping stone EV. Many buyers will convert to EVs gradually, with two cars. The EV will be the economical commuter car; a second hybrid or combustion vehicle will be the larger family car, adventure vehicle or sports car for weekend fun. The EUV meets that need well. And the price cut makes that tepid leap far more accessible for those potential two-car families.
