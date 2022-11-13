I used the Bolt EUV to do some profoundly mundane stuff. I hit Trader Joe's. I dropped my daughter off at daycare. I drove to my in-laws. I went to a morning yoga class. I don't commute to work. But I did simulate my wife's commute. Boring, everyday driving is where the Bolt EUV shines.

The Bolt EUV delivers a composed ride over rough pavement, confirmed on the pockmarked roads around Detroit. It's not a top-speed or corner demon. But with 200 hp and 266 lb-ft, the Bolt EUV will feel quick and torquey to crossover drivers, with its 0-60 mph in less than seven seconds. That's about all you need from a daily driver crossover.

It's not that fun driving the Bolt EUV on the highway. But you don't have to drive it yourself. You can add GM's Super Cruise hands-free Level 2 driving tech — probably the best available in the industry — with an additional package. However, it's not the latest and greatest version, with automatic lane changes.

The Bolt EUV does offer a button to turn on one-pedal driving. The system works intuitively. But it doesn't provide the modulation options you find in other EVs. It also stays on the next time you start up the car, and getting in and out of tight spaces without a normal creep function can feel unnerving.

