General Motors has announced ambitious plans to go all-electric by 2035. That will require some major changes. Some of the company’s most iconic vehicles — currently powered by potent V8 combustion engines — will need to reinvent themselves. One of the most iconic of these, of course, is the Chevrolet Corvette.

The new C8-generation Corvette model enacted some of the boldest changes in Corvette history, switching to a mid-engine layout and abandoning the manual transmission. But even those changes may be just a foretaste of wilder things to come.

Here’s what we know about how and when the Corvette will go electric.