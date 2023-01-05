Should you only need space for four or five people, though, the EQS SUV proves an absolutely delightful vehicle for everyday living. The combination of all that low-slung mass and the lengthy wheelbase gives the EQS SUV a delightful ride: stable, reassuring and even-keeled, with few bumps and little noise making its way inside. With so much torque on tap and available at split-second notice, the 450 4Matic is smile-inducingly quick to move for such a big beast, especially at around-town speeds; you need fear no passing maneuver or highway on-ramp.

Up front, the layout is much like the EQS sedan, from the ample leather and wood to the crystal-clear displays — three of them, in the case of cars equipped with the Hyperscreen like mine. While there's a dash of plastic trim hidden here and there — the new Benz seat controllers are still a big downgrade from the old ones, for example — most of the materials feel worthy of the price. Even the haptic control pads on the steering wheel work well once you get used to them; having indents in the plastic for your fingers to find works wonders.

The second row is just as commodious as the one in the EQS sedan, but the higher, straighter roofline means entry and exit is easier, and your head never feels The flat-floor design characteristic of EVs means there's a shocking amount of storage space both up front and in back. Speaking of, while the cargo bay is actually just 0.7 cubic feet bigger than the EQS four-door, its squared-off proportions make it feel more usable.

If there's a flaw with this EV SUV, it's that, well, it doesn't quite feel quite as special as the EQS sedan. The four-door is a low-slung, super-slippery jellybean that, whether you care for it or not, looks unquestionably like it's from the future. The EQS SUV, meanwhile, looks like...another SUV. The black paint of my test car did it no favors, either, hiding what curves it has and diminishing the effect of its smooth, grill-less front end.

That's true of the gas-powered equivalents, too; nice as it is, the GLS doesn't have the presence the S-Class does. Still, there's no denying that what the EQS SUV gives up in elegance, it's sure to make up for in popularity.