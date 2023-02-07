There's no bad seat in the house, either — at least, unless you're desperate for a car laden with giant glossy screens everywhere, in which case you'll likely be a bit disappointed. The woven carbon fiber trim of my Black Badge notwithstanding, the Cullinan is rather old-fashioned inside; the only displays are the comparatively small infotainment running a reskinned version of corporate parent BMW's iDrive and an instrument panel trying so hard to resemble analog gauges, it even rings its dials in chrome.

But sink into those deep leather thrones — oh, the thrones — and you won't think twice about any of that. Screens are distractions — not just from the road, but from the impeccable craftsmanship and elegant materials everywhere to be seen. Even the controls — yes, still very tactile and physical — are a pleasure to use, with the smooth, well-oiled action of high-quality audio equipment. (Speaking of which, the $10,800 Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio stereo system could put some high-end stereos to shame.)



Unlike, say, the Phantom Series II with which the Cullinan shares its "Architecture of Luxury" platform, the rear seats are ultimately second fiddle to the front ones here. Still, they're plenty comfortable, with stunning legroom and the same elegant materials found elsewhere. They're also the best place from which to ogle the Shooting Star Headliner, which peppers the inside of the roof with constellations and even throws in the occasional imitation bolide to liven things up. It's a $7,975 option, but if you're already ponying up for a Cullinan, you might as well go hog wild.

Sure, some parts of the experience may seem better suited for the design studio than the real world; the shiny metal trim picks up fingerprints like a pair of eyeglasses, and the deep crevasses of the seats make crumb extraction a serious job for a Dyson. But hey, those are small sacrifices to make for such a pleasant experience...and besides, if you own a Rolls, you probably have somebody to detail your cars, anyway.