These 10 Used Cars Just Became Much Cheaper

New car inventory problems due to the pandemic and industry-wide chip shortage have sent used car prices into the stratosphere in recent times. But that insidious trend appears to be tapering off finally. An iSeeCars.com analysis notes that the average used car price fell by two percent in November 2022 — and by a further three percent in December.

Certain used vehicles have seen their values plummet more than the average. Here are the 10 used cars that iSeeCars.com data shows having the biggest price drops since September 2022.