These 10 Used Cars Just Became Much Cheaper

Used car prices are falling, finally. These ones saw the biggest drops.

By Tyler Duffy
2021 mustang mach 1
Ford

New car inventory problems due to the pandemic and industry-wide chip shortage have sent used car prices into the stratosphere in recent times. But that insidious trend appears to be tapering off finally. An iSeeCars.com analysis notes that the average used car price fell by two percent in November 2022 — and by a further three percent in December.

Certain used vehicles have seen their values plummet more than the average. Here are the 10 used cars that iSeeCars.com data shows having the biggest price drops since September 2022.

Tesla Model 3
tesla model 3
Tesla
  • Average Price Dec 2022: $43,817
  • Price Change from Sept 2022: -$8,882
  • % Change from Sept 2022: -16.8%

Nissan Kicks
nissan kicks
Nissan
  • Average Price Dec 2022: $20,046
  • Price Change from Sept 2022: -$2,718
  • % Change from Sept 2022: -11.9%

Ford Mustang
2019 ford mustang ecoboost premium fastback driving through a tunnel
Ford
  • Average Price Dec 2022: $26,852
  • Price Change from Sept 2022: -$3,495
  • % Change from Sept 2022: -11.5%

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
hyundai ioniq hybrid
David Dewhurst Photography
  • Average Price Dec 2022: $20,542
  • Price Change from Sept 2022: -$2,527
  • % Change from Sept 2022: -11.0%

Toyota RAV4
toyota rav4 parked by a river in the mountains
Toyota
  • Average Price Dec 2022: $28,383
  • Price Change from Sept 2022: -$2,766
  • % Change from Sept 2022: -8.9%

Jaguar E-Pace
jaguar e pace parked on a hill overlooking the ocean
Jaguar
  • Average Price Dec 2022: $35,221
  • Price Change from Sept 2022: -$3,052
  • % Change from Sept 2022: -8.0%

GMC Acadia
front driver 34 view of 2023 gmc acadia at4 in summit white with mountains and lake in background
GMC
  • Average Price Dec 2022: $30,922
  • Price Change from Sept 2022: -$2,590
  • % Change from Sept 2022: -7.7%

Ford EcoSport
ford ecosport
Ford
  • Average Price Dec 2022: $20,064
  • Price Change from Sept 2022: -$1,515
  • % Change from Sept 2022: -7.0%

Toyota Camry
2020 toyota camry trd review gear patrol slide 1
Toyota
  • Average Price Dec 2022: $25,521
  • Price Change from Sept 2022: -$1,912
  • % Change from Sept 2022: -7.0%

Audi SQ5
audi sq5 parked by the ocean
Audi
  • Average Price Dec 2022: $44,447
  • Price Change from Sept 2022: -$3,228
  • % Change from Sept 2022: -6.8%

