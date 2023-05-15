Porsche's Cayenne has made enormous strides since it first debuted roughly two decades ago. Not in performance, refinement or driving excitement — although it's certainly come a long way since then in those fields — but in simple respect and admiration. When it debuted, after all, the idea of Porsche building an SUV was downright heretical. This was 2002, remember; enthusiasts were still pissed about the 911 going from an air-cooled engine to a water-cooled one. The idea of a Porker sport-ute nearly prompted mobs with pitchforks and torches at the gates of Castle Ferdinand.

Since then, however, Porsche's decision has been proven correct many times over. The buckets of cash the Cayenne printed enabled the brand to concentrate on improving its legacy sports cars and to whip up amazing special rides like the 918 Spyder. And, of course, the brand made sure that the Cayenne always held onto its Porsche-ness. From that awkward first model known as "E1" through the vastly more attractive E2 version that followed in 2009 to the third-gen E3 that arrived in 2017 and is being facelifted for calendar year 2023, the Cayenne has always been among the best-driving vehicles in its class. It wouldn't be a Porsche otherwise, right?

Normally, mid-cycle updates for Porsche come a little past the halfway point in a model's life cycle, but this one — internally code-named E3.2 — may linger on a bit longer than most. Like many carmakers these days, Porsche is pushing hard towards electrification, and while the 911 may not go all-electric for a long time (if ever — thanks, e-fuels), the rest of the lineup is destined to switch over to battery power before the decade is out; a Cayenne EV will follow the electric Macan to market in the next few years. Still, Porsche isn't one to abandon profits, so like the Macan, the current gas-powered Cayenne is liable to stick around as an alternative for as long as people keep buying them in serious numbers.

2024 Porsche Cayenne: What We Think

The Cayenne has long been one of, if not the best, choices in the SUV space for buyers who value an engaging drive on top of all the other benefits of crossover ownership — and this update, while far from extreme, only builds on that. The new Cayenne is tighter, more tech-laden, and more rewarding for enthusiasts. While I only had the chance to test the two V8-powered variants available for the new model year, that was more than enough to prove that Porsche's work to refine their SUV has paid subtle yet appreciable (and appreciated) dividends.

In a nutshell: If you don't need serious off-road chops or room for more than four or five people, the Cayenne is just about the ideal crossover — especially if you love to drive.