VW May Finally Build the Cheap Electric Car We Really Want

It should look very much like a Golf

Autocar reports the new Golf will be a compact five-seater vehicle on an upgraded version of the MEB platform. VW reportedly junked an SUV-based design based on the ID. Life. This model will have more of a hatchback styling.

The new vehicle will be around an inch and a half shorter than the Mk8 Golf and have roughly the same interior space. It should weigh between 3,500 and 3,750 lbs — heavier than a combustion Golf but super light by EV standards. Dual-motor AWD versions would be possible.