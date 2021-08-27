BioLite's Labor Day Campstove Sale Is Straight Fire

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Summer may be ending, but on the upside, we're headed into prime camping season. And now's a great time to invest in a portable cooking system that goes above and beyond, because an excellent one is deeply discounted right now. Thanks to a big Labor Day Sale, the BioLite CampStove 2 Bundle is 20 percent off, a savings of $48 off the regular price of $240.

For $192, you get a wood-burning setup that can grill, boil, cook and charge small devices like phones. Don't let its sleek, modern looks fool you: the stove can burn sticks, wood scraps or BioLite pellets, which are also on sale.

The bundle comes with a KettlePot that conveniently stores and protects the stove and lets you brew hot coffee every morning. There's also a grilltop that can handle up to four burgers (or whatever your post-hike craving demands), a FlexLight to illuminate the cooking area and a USB port to help channel the 3 watts of power the stove generates into device charging. That's quite a lot of functionality packed into a product no bigger than a rolled-up sleeping bag.

It's worth noting that a bunch of other awesome, camp-friendly BioLite products are discounted as well — you can get up to 20 percent off everything at BioLite through 9/6. Shop now, save up and see ya on the trails.

