Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

BioLite's Labor Day Campstove Sale Is Straight Fire

Save $48 on a portable wood cooking system perfect for the backcountry... or the backyard.

By Steve Mazzucchi
biolite campstove 2
BioLite

Summer may be ending, but on the upside, we're headed into prime camping season. And now's a great time to invest in a portable cooking system that goes above and beyond, because an excellent one is deeply discounted right now. Thanks to a big Labor Day Sale, the BioLite CampStove 2 Bundle is 20 percent off, a savings of $48 off the regular price of $240.

For $192, you get a wood-burning setup that can grill, boil, cook and charge small devices like phones. Don't let its sleek, modern looks fool you: the stove can burn sticks, wood scraps or BioLite pellets, which are also on sale.

The bundle comes with a KettlePot that conveniently stores and protects the stove and lets you brew hot coffee every morning. There's also a grilltop that can handle up to four burgers (or whatever your post-hike craving demands), a FlexLight to illuminate the cooking area and a USB port to help channel the 3 watts of power the stove generates into device charging. That's quite a lot of functionality packed into a product no bigger than a rolled-up sleeping bag.

It's worth noting that a bunch of other awesome, camp-friendly BioLite products are discounted as well — you can get up to 20 percent off everything at BioLite through 9/6. Shop now, save up and see ya on the trails.

SAVE NOW: CAMPSTOVE BUNDLE | SAVE NOW: FULL SALE

