This Is the Best Deal Ever on Tempo's AI-Powered Home Workout System

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When you're working out at home, it is easy to let the little things slide. Form goes out the proverbial window just as your eyes look out the literal window, distracted by your neighbor's dog or the weather or just the dread of continuing another humdrum workout. Tempo's AI-backed workout system is here to keep your focus and form locked down, helping you achieve your goals with a program that matches you.

Pulses of infrared light create a real-time 3D model of your body that will help you correct form mistakes that might go unresolved if you were following along with your run-of-the-mill class on YouTube. Speaking of classes, Tempo offers hundreds of options to fit any schedule, with classes ranging from cardio to HIIT to recovery. If you're worried about not having the right equipment, Tempo already thought of that. The Tempo Studio comes with everything you need to work out from home: two 7.5-pound dumbbells, a 25-pound barbell, 75 pounds in plates, a heart-rate monitor, mat and even a recovery roller.

We scored Gear Patrol readers the best deal ever on the total Tempo Studio package. When you use the code gearpatrol214 you'll save $214 off from February 9 to February 15.

SAVE NOW: $1,995 $1,781



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io