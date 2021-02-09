This Is the Best Deal Ever on Tempo's AI-Powered Home Workout System

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
When you're working out at home, it is easy to let the little things slide. Form goes out the proverbial window just as your eyes look out the literal window, distracted by your neighbor's dog or the weather or just the dread of continuing another humdrum workout. Tempo's AI-backed workout system is here to keep your focus and form locked down, helping you achieve your goals with a program that matches you.
Pulses of infrared light create a real-time 3D model of your body that will help you correct form mistakes that might go unresolved if you were following along with your run-of-the-mill class on YouTube. Speaking of classes, Tempo offers hundreds of options to fit any schedule, with classes ranging from cardio to HIIT to recovery. If you're worried about not having the right equipment, Tempo already thought of that. The Tempo Studio comes with everything you need to work out from home: two 7.5-pound dumbbells, a 25-pound barbell, 75 pounds in plates, a heart-rate monitor, mat and even a recovery roller.
We scored Gear Patrol readers the best deal ever on the total Tempo Studio package. When you use the code gearpatrol214 you'll save $214 off from February 9 to February 15.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$22 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15 (15%)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. This deal is exclusive for Gear Patrol readers.
$214 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL214 (11%)
Missing the gym? We scored an exclusive discount from Tempo, one of our favorite new home workout systems. The Tempo Studio comes with all the weights you need and gives you instant feedback with AI-powered guidance that adapts to you and your fitness needs.
$15 OFF (17%)
These classics come straight from the minds of Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. Just looking at these make me want to take on Pre at Hayward Field in Eugene.
$44 OFF (30%)
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
$34 OFF (10%)
There is a huge sale going on over at Wayfair for President's Day. You can find deals on items in just about any category you can think of across Wayfair's network of sites, including AllModern, where you can find reading chairs like this.
$56 OFF W/ CODE PREZ21 (15%)
This is our pick for the best budget mattress you can buy online. The hybrid mattress comes in at a medium-firmness — a solid middle ground between too soft and too firm. Individually wrapped coils ease the nuisance of motion transfer, and their placement along the perimeter of the mattress add greater stability.
$25 OFF (31%)
Now that working from home is normal, you have to get yourself a few accessories to make life easier. Whether you like using a second monitor, want a separate keyboard or just prefer a better angle, having a laptop stand can change the WFH experience in a huge way.
$90 OFF (26%)
This is on one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
$25 OFF W/ CODE DIGITALDETOX (15%)
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
$100 OFF (40%)
Patagonia is known for excellence and it shows with the Nano Puff. Synthetic insulation keeps you warm even when wet and ripstop fabric prevents tears and abrasions.
$17 OFF (20%)
These Stan Smiths are made without animal products, melding the iconic shoe with the materials and principles of sustainability.
$99 OFF (10%)
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
$20 OFF (26%)
Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year.
$50 OFF (20%)
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$30 OFF (17%)
These wireless earbuds will renew your love for all things fitness. Long battery life and multiple fit options make these perfect for staying comfortable during epic workouts, whether you're hitting the road for a run or lifting in the gym.
$50 OFF (33%)
Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
$42 OFF (30%)
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
$64 OFF (40%)
The Nike React boasts a proprietary foam that delivers a high level of cushioning and energy return. Save over $60 on an essential piece of for your New Year's fitness resolutions.
$45 OFF (30%)
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
$50 OFF (8%)
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
$15 OFF (16%)
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
$90 OFF (40%)
Corduroy and Sherpa in the same jacket is a gift from the texture gods. Outerknown's trucker jacket remains firmly in the "wardrobe essentials" category.
$20 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF TWO (25%)
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
$88 OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE (64%)
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)
If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal.