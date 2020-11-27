The Best iPad Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Whether you're looking for the new iPad Pro's LIDAR vision or hoping to score a deal on a slightly older version, you're in luck this Black Friday.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) amazon.com SHOP NOW $799.00 $729.00 ($70.00 off) This is a great option for creatives and power users who don't need the huge screen of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) amazon.com SHOP NOW $599.00 $559.00 ($40.00 off) The latest iPad Air looks and feels like a 10.9-inch iPad Pro, but is considerably more affordable. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (256GB, Wi-Fi, Previous Gen) Apple bhphotovideo.com SHOP NOW $1,299 $949 (save $350) This iPad Pro is last gen (so no LIDAR vision), but you can get it at a serious discount if that's not an issue for you. Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi Only, 2020) Apple bhphotovideo.com $999.00 SHOP NOW $1,099 $999 (save $100) You can already grab the latest iPad Pro model (complete with LIDAR vision) for a discount. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (64GB, 4G LTE, Previous Gen) Apple bhphotovideo.com SHOP NOW $1,149 $849 (save $300) This iPad Pro is last gen (so no LIDAR vision), but you can get it at a serious discount if that's not an issue for you. New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) Apple amazon.com SHOP NOW $598 $561 (save $30) The latest and greatest iPad air, with A14 Bionic chip.



