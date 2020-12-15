Free Bacon For Life? Say No More

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Bacon for life. Three words we never really thought we'd hear, but always dreamed about. Well, now it is a reality thanks to Butcher Box. Through 12/24, Butcher Box is offering new members a deal that gets you a free pack of bacon in every box throughout the entire life of your membership. I can already hear the sizzle on my cast-iron skillet.
With five different boxes to choose from, Butcher Box is a great gift for yourself or the grillmaster in your life. You get between 9-14 pounds of meat in every box, ranging from ground beef and steaks to boneless chicken breasts and pork chops. Butcher Box cares deeply about its sourcing, offering 100 percent grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, heritage-breed pork, and wild-caught seafood, so you know you're getting the best of the best.
As the deal applies to new and canceled members, now is certainly a good time to consider ordering meat delivery online from Butcher Box.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Presented by eBay
Online Access to the Tradeshow for the First Time
Traditionally, you need to be an IWJG to attend its tradeshow. But thanks to eBay, Gear Patrol readers can check out the show for themselves. The prices are truly one of a kind — your dream watch is waiting.
$40 OFF (33%)
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$12 OFF (44%)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron.
$88 OFF (25%)
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.
$100 OFF (12%)
Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.
$136 OFF (53%)
Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour over.
$40 OFF (20%)
Take the sting out of your daily routine and give yourself the sensation of a pro-level shave at the barbershop. This offer ends on 12/16 so don't wait.
$40 OFF (27%)
Get a consistently close and comfortable shave. The 7071cc comes with the attachments, a cleaning system and carrying case.
$85 OFF (31%)
For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.
$90 OFF (40%)
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
$36 OFF (40%)
The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 60 bucks.
$5 OFF (28%)
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
$323 OFF (44%)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for 44% off, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$39 OFF (15%)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$188 OFF (59%)
This is our Editor's Just Get This pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.
$50 OFF (50%)
This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.
$50 OFF (25%)
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
$20 OFF (29%)
Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.
$100 OFF (34%)
One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems.
$44 OFF (31%)
This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.
$2 OFF (11%)
Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities.