Free Bacon For Life? Say No More

Bacon for life. Three words we never really thought we'd hear, but always dreamed about. Well, now it is a reality thanks to Butcher Box. Through 12/24, Butcher Box is offering new members a deal that gets you a free pack of bacon in every box throughout the entire life of your membership. I can already hear the sizzle on my cast-iron skillet.

With five different boxes to choose from, Butcher Box is a great gift for yourself or the grillmaster in your life. You get between 9-14 pounds of meat in every box, ranging from ground beef and steaks to boneless chicken breasts and pork chops. Butcher Box cares deeply about its sourcing, offering 100 percent grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, heritage-breed pork, and wild-caught seafood, so you know you're getting the best of the best.

As the deal applies to new and canceled members, now is certainly a good time to consider ordering meat delivery online from Butcher Box.

