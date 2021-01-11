Today's Top Stories
Hydrate Properly With These Great Deals on Nuun

No matter what your 2021 fitness goals are, hydration is the key to achieving them.

hydration drink
Nuun

When it comes to taking care of yourself, especially when you're working out a lot, one of the things that can go overlooked is hydration. It can seem like a no brainer in the summer — all that sweat is an acute reminder to take a drink — but in the winter, it is much easier to forget to reach for your water bottle. However, regardless of the time of year, staying on top of your hydration will greatly improve your workouts and the way you recover. These days, amping up your hydration is as easy as dropping a tablet into your favorite water bottle. When it comes to hydration tablets, Nuun is one of our favorites and is being offered for up to 30 percent off today on Amazon.

Nuun has a flavor and formula for everyone, whether you're looking for a low-sugar alternative to Gatorade, a drink to help wind down and start recovery before you go to sleep, or a hydrating vitamin boost. Always clean, Nuun's formulas use non-GMO ingredients and complete electrolytes, ensuring that you can drink Nuun guilt-free. Pick up a couple of packs today and make sure that you stay ready for any workout this year.

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
$118 $139

$21 OFF (15%)

These cotton percale sheets boast a  270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Levi's Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Type III Sherpa Trucker Jacket
stagprovisions.com
$100 $128

$28 OFF (22%)

Levi's Premium line takes some of the brand's most classic silhouettes and re-ups them with some of the best materials and updated fits. We love this dark take on the type III sherpa. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DROPS OF 2020

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug with Standard Lid
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug with Standard Lid
$19 $25

$6 OFF (24%)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Braun Series 9 9330s Electric Razor
Braun Series 9 9330s Electric Razor
$180 $300

$120 OFF (40%)

Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HABITS FOR A SMOOTH SHAVE

Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
$399 $945

$546 OFF (58%)

An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
$116 $145

$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
$463 $545

$82 OFF (15%)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Steelcase Gesture Chair
Steelcase Gesture Chair
$823 $961

$138 OFF (14%)

This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE STEELCASE GESTURE

Chaco Z/Cloud
Chaco Z/Cloud
$88 $110

$22 OFF (20%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS OF 2020

Adidas Stan Smith Vegan
Adidas Stan Smith Vegan
$51 $85

$34 OFF (40%)

These Stan Smiths are made without animal products, melding the iconic shoe with the materials and principles of sustainability. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DROPS OF 2020

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC Turntable with Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge
Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC Turntable with Ortofon 2M Red Cartridge
$404 $449

$45 OFF W/ CODE CLEARANCE (10%)

This turntable hones in on enhanced basics rather than expensive features, making a product that is simple and effective, allowing you to get the most out of your modern and vinyl records.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VINYL SETUPS

Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
$25 $35

$10 OFF (29%)

The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS OF 2021

Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko amazon.com
$252 $350

$99 OFF (28%)

Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $5,000

Asics Runners Mask
Asics Runners Mask
$28 $40

$12 OFF (30%)

Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
gearpatrol.me
$30 $50

$20 OFF (40%)

Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
$18 $22

$4 OFF (18%)

It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF 2020

Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
$149 $179

$30 OFF (16%)

With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.

READ MORE ABOUT THE Q TIMEX MODELS

Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
$336 $395

$59 OFF (15%)

Fit for any room in the house, this durable version of the classic Eames Shell Chair adds class and modern styling to any living space. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE EAMES MOLDED CHAIR

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$94 $140

$46 OFF (33%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

