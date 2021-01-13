Yeti Is Offering a Rare 25% Off Its Mugs and Tumblers

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Yeti has been at the forefront of insulation for years now, creating new technology that changed coolers forever. After the brand mastered its flagship product, it migrated its tech over to drinkware, making Yeti insulation accessible for anyone who didn't need a $400 cooler.

Since then, we've seen Yeti tumblers and mugs become favorites amongst Gear Patrol staff and readers, alike. They rarely go on sale, but anytime they do stock promptly sells out. It looks like Yeti is ready to change the lids on its tumblers and mugs, so all current inventory is 25 percent off. And don't worry about buying old hat — since just the lids are being updated, you will more than likely be able to capitalize on that new tech once it comes out.

We love the 10 oz. lowball for daily drinks around the house, the stackable pint for beers from a local brewery or the 24 oz. mug for (warmer day) picnics in the park. Regardless of how you want to use it, if you want to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, a Yeti mug or tumbler is one of the best ways to do that.



