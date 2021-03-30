These Indoor Gardens Are on Sale at AeroGarden

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Spring is a great time to get a little garden going. If you are interested in having an unlimited supply of basil, cherry tomatoes or any of your favorite herbs and vegetables at your fingertips but have been stalling because you have no space for an outdoor garden, AeroGarden is here to help.

Right now, AeroGarden is making starting an indoor garden easier than ever by offering up to 40 percent off its indoor gardens with code FRESH20.

The brand's planters are tailor-made to grow plants in spaces that wouldn't naturally be an optimal growth environment thanks to LED grow lights, pumps for oxygenation and automatic watering. They come in a variety of sizes, so you can nurture just a few plants or go big with a 24-plant garden — whatever suits your needs.

