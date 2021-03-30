Today's Top Stories
These Indoor Gardens Are on Sale at AeroGarden

No outdoor space for a garden? AeroGarden has you covered.

aerogarden
AeroGarden

Spring is a great time to get a little garden going. If you are interested in having an unlimited supply of basil, cherry tomatoes or any of your favorite herbs and vegetables at your fingertips but have been stalling because you have no space for an outdoor garden, AeroGarden is here to help.

Right now, AeroGarden is making starting an indoor garden easier than ever by offering up to 40 percent off its indoor gardens with code FRESH20.

The brand's planters are tailor-made to grow plants in spaces that wouldn't naturally be an optimal growth environment thanks to LED grow lights, pumps for oxygenation and automatic watering. They come in a variety of sizes, so you can nurture just a few plants or go big with a 24-plant garden — whatever suits your needs.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

casamera towel
The Bath Towel, Reimagined

SHOP NOW

UP TO 57% OFF

Casamera’s new, wildly popular bath towel is rugged, airy and dries like its job depends on it. Get up to 57 percent off Casamera’s bath sets and upgrade your bathroom routine.

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$248 $498

$250 OFF (50%)

This jacket from New York-based Todd Snyder follows the silhouette of vintage guide jackets and is upgraded with an Italian cotton/rayon viscose material that has an ultra-soft hand feel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
eufy amazon.com
$120 $160

$40 OFF (25%)

This wireless doorbell system from Eufy comes with a 1080p camera that can detect human presence, ensuring that you're only notified when it matters. It also has two-way audio so you can chat with whoever is at the door.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EMAIL APPS TO USE WITH GMAIL

WESN Allman
WESN Allman
WESN skimresources.com
$119 $140

$21 OFF (15%)

This heirloom-quality blade from WESN is an everyday workhorse. Made from S35vn stainless steel, it features a sturdy grip, a safe liner-lock design and comes with a lifetime guarantee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
BARBOUR
$291 $415

$124 OFF (30%)

Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
skimresources.com
$346 $495

$149 OFF (30%)

This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AWAY SALE

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Brookside 3-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set
Brookside 3-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set
Brookside skimresources.com
$471 $571

$100 OFF (18%)

Patio season is here, so it is probably time to upgrade the outdoor setup. A three-piece conversation set is an excellent cornerstone for any outdoor setup, whether you have a lot of space or hardly any at all. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESORIES

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
skimresources.com
$129 $165

$36 OFF (22%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE HOME RELEASES

Away Weekender
Away Weekender
skimresources.com
$136 $195

$59 OFF (30%)

Weekend trips will never be the same once you pick up an Away Weekender. This thoughtful bag has a 15" laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment to ensure that all of your things have their place. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AWAY SALE

