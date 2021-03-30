Get This Simple, Sleek Pocket Knife on Sale Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

With the Allman, WESN has taken its formula for the original MicroBlade and made it new to forge a pocket knife that is ready to tackle anything your day has in store.

To make what is already a great knife even better, you can get it for 15 percent off at Huckberry right now.

Packed with premium materials, the Allman's 2.8-inch drop-point blade is made with S35VN steel and its handle is made from G10, a super sturdy composite that is bult to last. It also features a flipper tab for easy deployment, a liner locking mechanism for safety and has convenient bits added like a lanyard loop and pocket clip.

