Looking for an E-Bike? These 2020 Cannondales Are on Sale at REI

Cannondale, maker of elite racing bikes, mountain bikes and commuters has also joined e-bike wave. Right now, you can pick up one of these Cannondale e-bikes for a pretty substantial discount at REI, with savings up to 24 percent.
The bikes available include two commuter options, as well as two road bikes — one made for comfort and one made for speed. They aren't the newest models from Cannondale, they are the 2020 models, but they are still perfectly fine and feature exceptional builds that won't let you down.
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io