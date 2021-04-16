Today's Top Stories
Looking for an E-Bike? These 2020 Cannondales Are on Sale at REI

Four of Cannondale's awesome e-bikes are discounted up to 24% right now.

cannondale canvas neo electric bike
Cannondale

Vroom-Vroom. No, not cars, bicycles. Electric bikes, or e-bikes, are becoming more and more prevalent in the cycling world, both for transportation and recreation.

Cannondale, maker of elite racing bikes, mountain bikes and commuters has also joined e-bike wave. Right now, you can pick up one of these Cannondale e-bikes for a pretty substantial discount at REI, with savings up to 24 percent.

The bikes available include two commuter options, as well as two road bikes — one made for comfort and one made for speed. They aren't the newest models from Cannondale, they are the 2020 models, but they are still perfectly fine and feature exceptional builds that won't let you down.

