16 Things You Need for Your First Post-Pandemic Vacation
It's been a year and odds are high that you are forgetting something. We're here to help.
Summer is coming and vaccines are rolling out. While it's no guarantee widespread travel is going to happen anytime soon, it's looking like a summer vacation might be something we can do safely (we hope). Feel like you've forgotten how to pack? You're not alone. Socks and underwear are a no-brainer, but some things may have gone by the wayside over the past year.
In hopes of making your packing list less daunting, we've rounded up some of the travel gear essentials we'll be using when we can safely head out the front door. And don't forget the sunscreen (or hand sanitizer for that matter).
The need for a pair of sunglasses is obvious, but depending on how much you've left your home, you may not have worn them for 12 months.
Packing is so much easier if you have your things organized. This is our pick for the best packing cube you can buy.
A field watch can serve you well in nearly all situations you might find yourself on a trip. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better version of the style than Hamilton's Khaki Field Mechanical.
They're called travel mugs for a reason. Save the planet, stave off germs — you will never travel without one again.
You've got coffee sorted with your Yeti, but you still need to hydrate. A Nalgene is almost indestructible, making it perfect for travel.
You need sunscreen — yes, even if it's cloudy. This moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated while protecting it from harmful rays.
When it comes to a rugged travel duffel, you really can start and end your search with the Black Hole Duffel from Patagonia.
With no telling if case numbers will spike again or not, travel insurance is probably a smart play. There are lots of options out there specific to your needs, but AXA's Platinum Plan offers COVID coverage, cancelation for any reason (with coverage being 100 percent of trip cost) and emergency medical expenses of up to $250,000.
If a duffel isn't the best fit for your trip, a hard-sided bag from Away is one of our favorite suitcases you can buy.
You absolutely need a power bank, especially with the rate at which we use our phones these days. No more letting your phone die at 4 p.m.
This is a stripped-down version of a raincoat, but we still think it is the best out there. This is a solid jacket at an even better price point.
The Ultrarange from Vans is the perfect travel shoe — it looks great with any pair of pants or shorts and is immensely comfortable.
Once you've got your walkin' shoes dialed, you need a pair that is ready-made for nights out and trips to the beach.
Yep, you still need a face mask. This one is lightweight and is our pick for the best face-friendly mask — perfect for long days out and about.
A Turkish towel is light, super easy to pack, dries quickly and works as well after the shower as it does at the beach.
Don't use hotel soaps. Use these for your shampoo, conditioner and body wash (or anything else you need).