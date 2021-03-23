Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

16 Things You Need for Your First Post-Pandemic Vacation

It's been a year and odds are high that you are forgetting something. We're here to help.

luggage
Away

Summer is coming and vaccines are rolling out. While it's no guarantee widespread travel is going to happen anytime soon, it's looking like a summer vacation might be something we can do safely (we hope). Feel like you've forgotten how to pack? You're not alone. Socks and underwear are a no-brainer, but some things may have gone by the wayside over the past year.

In hopes of making your packing list less daunting, we've rounded up some of the travel gear essentials we'll be using when we can safely head out the front door. And don't forget the sunscreen (or hand sanitizer for that matter).

Aren Sunglasses
Raen
Raen raen.com
$175.00
SHOP NOW

The need for a pair of sunglasses is obvious, but depending on how much you've left your home, you may not have worn them for 12 months. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Packing Cube
Amazon
Peak Design peakdesign.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW

Packing is so much easier if you have your things organized. This is our pick for the best packing cube you can buy.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Khaki Field Mechanical
Hamilton
Hamilton hamiltonwatch.com
$545.00
SHOP NOW

A field watch can serve you well in nearly all situations you might find yourself on a trip. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better version of the style than Hamilton's Khaki Field Mechanical.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIELD WATCHES

Rambler 20oz Tumbler
Amazon
YETI yeti.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

They're called travel mugs for a reason. Save the planet, stave off germs — you will never travel without one again. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Wide-Mouth Water Bottle
REI
Nalgene rei.com
$6.00
SHOP NOW

You've got coffee sorted with your Yeti, but you still need to hydrate. A Nalgene is almost indestructible, making it perfect for travel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Broad Spectrum SPF 21 Daily Hydration + Protection
Amazon
Clinique For Men amazon.com
$33.00
SHOP NOW

You need sunscreen — yes, even if it's cloudy. This moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated while protecting it from harmful rays. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNSCREEN

40L Black Hole Duffel
Evo
Patagonia backcountry.com
$129.00
SHOP NOW

When it comes to a rugged travel duffel, you really can start and end your search with the Black Hole Duffel from Patagonia.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUFFELS

Platinum Plan
AXA Travel
AXA Assistance axatravelinsurance.com
SHOP NOW

With no telling if case numbers will spike again or not, travel insurance is probably a smart play. There are lots of options out there specific to your needs, but AXA's Platinum Plan offers COVID coverage, cancelation for any reason (with coverage being 100 percent of trip cost) and emergency medical expenses of up to $250,000. 

Carry-On
Away
Away awaytravel.com
$225.00
SHOP NOW

If a duffel isn't the best fit for your trip, a hard-sided bag from Away is one of our favorite suitcases you can buy.  

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT AWAY LUGGAGE

USB C Power Bank
Amazon
Aukey amazon.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW

You absolutely need a power bank, especially with the rate at which we use our phones these days. No more letting your phone die at 4 p.m. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POWER BANKS

Torrentshell 3L Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia patagonia.com
$149.00
SHOP NOW

This is a stripped-down version of a raincoat, but we still think it is the best out there. This is a solid jacket at an even better price point. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Ultrarange EXO
Huckberry
Vans huckberry.com
$95.00
SHOP NOW

The Ultrarange from Vans is the perfect travel shoe — it looks great with any pair of pants or shorts and is immensely comfortable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER SNEAKERS

Sabah
Huckberry
Sabah huckberry.com
$195.00
SHOP NOW

Once you've got your walkin' shoes dialed, you need a pair that is ready-made for nights out and trips to the beach. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOUSE SHOES

Essential Face Mask Kit
REI
Outdoor Research rei.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

Yep, you still need a face mask. This one is lightweight and is our pick for the best face-friendly mask — perfect for long days out and about. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS

Sultan Turkish Towel
Huckberry
Turkish Towels huckberry.com
$23.00
SHOP NOW

A Turkish towel is light, super easy to pack, dries quickly and works as well after the shower as it does at the beach.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEACH TOWELS

FlatPak Toiletry Bottle (3 Pack)
REI
Matador matadorup.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Don't use hotel soaps. Use these for your shampoo, conditioner and body wash (or anything else you need).  

