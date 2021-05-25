This Deal Will Help You Stay Prepared for Anything You Encounter

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

It is easy to remember all of the essentials for a camping trip or summer adventure: a sleeping bag, a cooler, a water bottle. When topping off your pack, though, you need some survival gear, which we hope you will never have to use but is always a must-have no matter where you're going. This is where VSSL comes in. The brand makes some of the best, most well-made life-saving tools that we've found. Right now, you can pick up any VSSL for 20 percent off, plus 40 percent off its silver flask (an essential in its own right).

We love the camp supplies essentials kit for its immense utility, the standard first aid kit for any accidental hiccups or, for those of you who deem coffee essential, its awesome new hand-crank burr coffee grinder. No matter where you're headed, you won't be sorry that you have a VSSL on board.

