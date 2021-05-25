This Deal Will Help You Stay Prepared for Anything You Encounter

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
It is easy to remember all of the essentials for a camping trip or summer adventure: a sleeping bag, a cooler, a water bottle. When topping off your pack, though, you need some survival gear, which we hope you will never have to use but is always a must-have no matter where you're going. This is where VSSL comes in. The brand makes some of the best, most well-made life-saving tools that we've found. Right now, you can pick up any VSSL for 20 percent off, plus 40 percent off its silver flask (an essential in its own right).
We love the camp supplies essentials kit for its immense utility, the standard first aid kit for any accidental hiccups or, for those of you who deem coffee essential, its awesome new hand-crank burr coffee grinder. No matter where you're headed, you won't be sorry that you have a VSSL on board.
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true.
