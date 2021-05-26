Like Cold Drinks? You Need a Hydro Flask, on Sale Now

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Hydro Flask is already known far and wide for its excellent double-walled vacuum-insulated water bottles, but it also has also taken its expertise in the insulation world to some awesome tote bags that will keep your stuff cool much longer than the tote you got from Trader Joe's for $2. If you're looking to add to your collection of water bottles or totes, now is the time to buy.

To kick off summer, Hydro Flask is offering 25 percent off almost anything on its website, which is a better discount than you'll usually find on Hydro Flask products. Its awesome new soft-sided coolers are unfortunately excluded from the sale, but you can still pick up water bottles, insulated wine glasses, coffee mugs and just about anything else you fancy from the brand.

