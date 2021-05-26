Like Cold Drinks? You Need a Hydro Flask, on Sale Now

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Hydro Flask is already known far and wide for its excellent double-walled vacuum-insulated water bottles, but it also has also taken its expertise in the insulation world to some awesome tote bags that will keep your stuff cool much longer than the tote you got from Trader Joe's for $2. If you're looking to add to your collection of water bottles or totes, now is the time to buy.
To kick off summer, Hydro Flask is offering 25 percent off almost anything on its website, which is a better discount than you'll usually find on Hydro Flask products. Its awesome new soft-sided coolers are unfortunately excluded from the sale, but you can still pick up water bottles, insulated wine glasses, coffee mugs and just about anything else you fancy from the brand.
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true.
