It’s Hot as Hell and this Best-Selling Inflatable Pool Is 50% off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

You've probably noticed by now that, in most of America, it is extremely hot. We're seeing record high temperatures across the Pacific Northwest and similarly hot numbers across the rest of the country. These oppressive temperatures leave us starved for a cooldown in whatever form it might take — an ice bath, sitting in front of a fan or hanging out by a pool. Lots of people aren't able to have a permanent pool, so the next best thing might be one of the inflatable kind.

Right now, you can pick up a Panmax Inflatable Pool on Amazon for half off and treat yourself to some cool vibes while you try to outlast the heatwave. It's one of the best-selling inflatable pools on Amazon and at 9.8 feet x 6 feet x 1.8 feet it is definitely big enough for you and a couple of friends to relax in even if you have a small backyard. At just $80, it could certainly make for the perfect way to chill out this summer.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io