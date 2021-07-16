Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need a Versatile, Durable Tote? This One From Yeti Is on Sale

Whatever needs carrying on your adventures, the Camino Carryall from Yeti can handle it.

By Will Porter
yeti tote bag
Yeti

One of the most versatile things you can take on any adventure is a solid tote bag. You can load it up with food, clothes, gear — you name it. The only problem is, a lot of cheap tote bags aren't able to stand up to a beating. This is where the Camino Carryall from Yeti comes in. It is tough enough to stand up to nails or fishing hooks, has a ton of versatility thanks to pockets and points to attach more gear and is fully waterproof, so if you need to keep water out (or in), you know this bag can handle it.

Right now you can pick up this stellar tote for 25 percent off as Yeti works to clear out remaining inventory and improve the bag for its next version. This is a great chance to get an exceptional bag at a great price.

SAVE NOW

Yeti Camino Carryall
Yeti Camino Carryall
Yeti
SAVE NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

If you need a versatile bag that carries anything and everything, this is it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
End
SAVE NOW

$415 $157 (62% OFF)

It turns out it is not that expensive to dress like a royal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230 $167 (27% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$65 $55 (15% OFF)

These glasses from Whiskey Peaks feature mountains inside — and rarely go on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

Persol 54mm Square Sunglasses
Persol 54mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$289 $120 (58% off)

Italian-made style for less.

MORE SUNGLASSES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller
SAVE NOW

$545 $463 (15% off)

Snag one of the best office chairs EVER during this rare sale. 

READ ABOUT OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$225 $140 (38% OFF)

This is the last non-stick set you'll ever need in your kitchen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALL-CLAD ALTERNATIVES

Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrush
Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrush
Colgate
SAVE NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL30)

This toothbrush from Colgate is our pick for the best electric toothbrush you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $478 (13% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$140 $91 (35% OFF)

Traveling again? It is just as important as ever to keep your passport and your wallet safe, so get something to keep them close. 

READ ABOUT PASSPORT WALLETS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

