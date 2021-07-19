Today's Top Stories
Now Is Your Chance to Score 30% off These Wireless Charging Stations

Nomad's Base Station and Base Station Pro are two of the best wireless charging stations you can buy.

By Will Porter
nomad base station
Nomad

These days, keeping all of your devices charged can be kind of a hassle. With each device requiring its own cord and power source, your desk or bedside can easily become a bit of a rat's nest of tangled cables. Nomad is here to save you from all that. The Base Station and Base Station Pro, the former our Step Up pick in our wireless charging guide, are two of the best options out there if you're looking to declutter and make a move into wireless charging. Right now, you can save 30 percent on these and everything else on the Nomad website with promo code SUMMER30.

There are a few versions of the Base Station to choose from, including the simple Base Station, which can charge two devices at once (three if you opt for the Apple Watch version), and the Base Station Pro, a bigger version of the Base Station that can charge three devices side by side. If you're looking to get a wireless charger but just want to top up one phone or set of earbuds, you can opt for one of Nomad's smaller options, as well.

SAVE NOW

Nomad
Nomad Base Station Pro
Nomad
$140.00
SAVE NOW
Nomad
Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition
Nomad
$105.00
SAVE NOW
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

pale blue earth rechargeable batteries
Pale Blue Earth Batteries

SHOP NOW

UP TO 15% OFF

Make sure your gear is fully charged this summer with Pale Blue Earth rechargeable batteries. With 15 percent off sitewide, stock up on the batteries that can make your adventures last longer.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown
SAVE NOW

$148 $111 (25% OFF)

This is one of our favorite shirts out there, it is supremely soft and goes with anything. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTERKNOWN SALE

Yeti Camino Carryall
Yeti Camino Carryall
Yeti
SAVE NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

If you need a versatile bag that carries anything and everything, this is it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
End
SAVE NOW

$415 $157 (62% OFF)

It turns out it is not that expensive to dress like a royal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230 $167 (27% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$65 $55 (15% OFF)

These glasses from Whiskey Peaks feature mountains inside — and rarely go on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

Persol 54mm Square Sunglasses
Persol 54mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$289 $120 (58% off)

Italian-made style for less.

MORE SUNGLASSES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller
SAVE NOW

$545 $463 (15% off)

Snag one of the best office chairs EVER during this rare sale. 

READ ABOUT OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$225 $140 (38% OFF)

This is the last non-stick set you'll ever need in your kitchen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALL-CLAD ALTERNATIVES

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $478 (13% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

