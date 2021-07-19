Today's Top Stories
Looking for an Indoor Bike Option? Get This Discounted Peloton Alternative

If you already have a bike, the discounted Wahoo KICKR Power Trainer is perfect for indoor bike training.

By Will Porter
wahoo kickr
Wahoo

If you already have a road bike, you probably aren't in the market for a Peloton. What you may want instead is an indoor trainer that offers some of the same bells and whistles but lets you ride your own bike. This is where the Wahoo KICKR comes into play. This trainer is optimized for some of the most accurate power numbers you can find on a trainer and offers five degrees of side-to-side movement to add a bit of realistic feel to your indoor rides. Right now you can pick up this excellent machine for 10 percent off at Competitive Cyclist.

The trainer is also foldable for easy storage, is made from hardy steel components and uses electromagnetic resistance to mimic the ups and downs of the road. It is compatible with just about any rear axle size, ensuring that no matter what bike you have, you can pair it with the KICKR.

