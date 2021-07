Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Once Our Place had sold everyone on the internet one of its Always Pans, the brand set out to conquer another area of the kitchen by making knives and a cutting board. Right now, the knives are being sold in a super affordable set of three that is discounted by 44 percent, taking the price down from $170 to just $95.

The set comes with three essential styles, a chef's knife, a serrated knife and a paring knife. The knives are all full-tang, are made with high-grade German stainless steel and come in all of the colors you're used to when you think of Our Place.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io