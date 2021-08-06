Today's Top Stories
This Discounted East Fork Set Is the Perfect Dishware Upgrade

If you've been looking to refresh your dishes, this set has everything you need.

By Will Porter
east fork
East Fork

If you've been thinking about upgrading your old dishware, now is the perfect time to do a full refresh. East Fork has packaged a bunch of its best pottery into the You're-All-Set set and discounted it by 15 percent, which is a savings of over $30.

The set comes with a mug, bitty bowl, breakfast bowl, everyday bowl, cake plate, side plate and dinner plate — each of which is made by hand in Asheville, North Carolina. There are a handful of colors to choose from including a few seasonal options perfect for fall. We're major fans of East Fork at Gear Patrol and it's rare to find a deal on the handmade pottery, so make sure to jump on this while you can.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Blueair Blue Pure 411+ Air Purifier
Blueair Blue Pure 411+ Air Purifier
Amazon
$140 $110 (21% OFF)

We've tested almost every air purifier there is and this one is the best you can buy for a small room. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork
$210 $179 (15% OFF)

This handmade clay dining set comes in a handful of gorgeous colors that match any home. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon
$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Huckberry
$88 $57 (35% OFF)

The second you buy this crewneck sweatshirt it becomes one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneaker
Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneaker
Nordstrom
$90 $65 (28% OFF)

After debuting at the Honolulu Marathon in the 70s, these are back as your new favorite sneaker for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WHITE SNEAKERS

Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Backcountry
$129 $97 (25% OFF)

This hardy ripstop bag is perfect for weekend trips or outdoor adventures — it looks great, too. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This is one of the best insulated jackets you can buy and is hardly ever found at this price. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN THE SUMMER

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird
$200 $180 (10% OFF)

These athlete-inspired earbuds are one of our favorites for working out thanks to new features like SurroundSafe keep you protected and aware on the road or trail. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Nordstrom
$169 $120 (29% OFF)

We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GOOSENECK KETTLES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

