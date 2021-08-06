This Discounted East Fork Set Is the Perfect Dishware Upgrade

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've been thinking about upgrading your old dishware, now is the perfect time to do a full refresh. East Fork has packaged a bunch of its best pottery into the You're-All-Set set and discounted it by 15 percent, which is a savings of over $30.

The set comes with a mug, bitty bowl, breakfast bowl, everyday bowl, cake plate, side plate and dinner plate — each of which is made by hand in Asheville, North Carolina. There are a handful of colors to choose from including a few seasonal options perfect for fall. We're major fans of East Fork at Gear Patrol and it's rare to find a deal on the handmade pottery, so make sure to jump on this while you can.

