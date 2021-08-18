Today's Top Stories
Now Is a Great Time to Get a New House Plant for Fall

Bloomscape's Last Chance Plant Sale can save you 20% on new indoor vegetation for the months ahead.

By Will Porter
bloomscape
Bloomscape

As August begins to wind down it's inevitable that we start thinking about the sun setting earlier, temperatures cooling off and spending more time inside. Yes, this means the good times of summer are on the way out, but on a positive note, it gives us all a reason to spruce up our indoor space in preparation for hours spent inside. Just in time for some redecoration, Bloomscape is offering 20 percent off a handful of Last Chance plants that will complement any room in your house.

Among the selections are a trio of tiny aloe or cacti and a much larger Monstera Adansonii Trellis (aka Swiss Cheese Vine). Regardless of which you choose, you'll be happy you have something to take care of once the weather turns.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Pro Set of Two Fry Pans
Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Pro Set of Two Fry Pans
Kaufmann Mercantile
SAVE NOW

$215 $160 (25% OFF)

Le Creuset makes some of the finest cookware you can buy, including this non-stick set made with a textured triple-reinforced PFOA-free surface that is harder than previous iterations. 

READ MORE ABOUT NON-STICK PANS

Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour
SAVE NOW

$25 $15 (40% OFF)

With cases on the rise and restrictions starting to be put back into place, adding a couple of masks to your collection doesn't hurt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$570 $450 (21% OFF)

If you need to give your AC a much-needed breather, this tower fan from Dyson fits the bill — plus it keeps the air in your house clean. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
END Clothing
SAVE NOW

$189 $99 (48% OFF)

This reimagination of the Timex watches of the 70s has all the features known for the time but with an updated twist. 

READ HOW TO BUY A TIMEX

Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$140 $80 (42% OFF) 

These slimmed-down Ray-Ban Wayfarers are made in Italy and perfect for the dog days of summer.

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

Patagonia Baggies Short
Patagonia Baggies Short
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$55 $46 (16% OFF) 

Probably the unofficial short of summer 2021, Patagonia Baggies are stylish, quick-drying and durable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
SAVE NOW

$779 $649 (17% OFF)

Lightweight power and the ability to swap batteries on the go make this our pick for the best stick vacuum for large rooms. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Barbour Leather Briefcase
Barbour Leather Briefcase
END Clothing
SAVE NOW

$450 $225 (50% OFF)

Just in time for heading back into the office, this handsome Barbour briefcase is on sale and ready to help you make a statement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather
SAVE NOW

$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)

This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ONLINE FURNITURE

