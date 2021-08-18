Now Is a Great Time to Get a New House Plant for Fall

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

As August begins to wind down it's inevitable that we start thinking about the sun setting earlier, temperatures cooling off and spending more time inside. Yes, this means the good times of summer are on the way out, but on a positive note, it gives us all a reason to spruce up our indoor space in preparation for hours spent inside. Just in time for some redecoration, Bloomscape is offering 20 percent off a handful of Last Chance plants that will complement any room in your house.

Among the selections are a trio of tiny aloe or cacti and a much larger Monstera Adansonii Trellis (aka Swiss Cheese Vine). Regardless of which you choose, you'll be happy you have something to take care of once the weather turns.

