Score 20% off Socks, Beanies and More at Arvin Goods

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you are looking to add a beanie to your winter lineup or need a sock-drawer refresh, now is the time to shop. We landed an exclusive deal to get you 20 percent off everything at Arvin Goods: just use code GEARPATROL20 at checkout.

For its fall 2021 release, Arvin has dropped its first line of beanies: the classic rib knit and the classic tight-knit. Made from the same clean materials as the brand's socks and tees, the beanies are a welcome addition to a stellar lineup of goods that you can feel good about wearing. Along with the new beanies, you can pick up any of the brand's exceptional socks (from no-show to crew length) in a variety of colors and materials, including recycled cotton and performance hemp blends.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io