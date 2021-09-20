Today's Top Stories
1
Digital Driver's Licenses: a Privacy Nightmare?
2
Zodiac's New Watch Calls to Mind Wanderlust
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Camelbak’s First Commuter Pack Is Here

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Score 20% off Socks, Beanies and More at Arvin Goods

Sustainability and clean products are at the core of everything Arvin Goods, does. Oh, and they make some damn good socks.

By Will Porter
arvin goods
Arvin Goods

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you are looking to add a beanie to your winter lineup or need a sock-drawer refresh, now is the time to shop. We landed an exclusive deal to get you 20 percent off everything at Arvin Goods: just use code GEARPATROL20 at checkout.

For its fall 2021 release, Arvin has dropped its first line of beanies: the classic rib knit and the classic tight-knit. Made from the same clean materials as the brand's socks and tees, the beanies are a welcome addition to a stellar lineup of goods that you can feel good about wearing. Along with the new beanies, you can pick up any of the brand's exceptional socks (from no-show to crew length) in a variety of colors and materials, including recycled cotton and performance hemp blends.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Everyday Socks for Men
The 15 Best Beanies to Buy Now

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
SAVE NOW

$299 $254 (15% OFF)

Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

12-Inch. Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
12-Inch. Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$220 $90 (59% OFF)

Whenever All-Clad opens up the warehouse for a seconds sale, it is worth shopping. It is super rare to get restaurant-worthy cookware at such a great deal, but don't wait, it will definitely sell out fast — it always does.

READ MORE ABOUT THE ALL-CLAD SALE

Arvin Goods Classic Rib Beanie
Arvin Goods Classic Rib Beanie
Arvin Goods
SAVE NOW

$30 $24 (20% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20)

We scored an exclusive code with Arvin Goods, getting you 20 percent off the whole site, including the brand's new beanies, which are made with 100% recycled cotton. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$20 $15 (25% OFF)

This is one of our favorite face masks — it is lightweight, comfortable and has a slot for filters that provide an extra layer of protection. It is a great option for daily use or going to the gym. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos
SAVE NOW

$438 $419 (4% OFF)

So this isn't the biggest discount, but sales at Sonos are incredibly rare. This two-room set of exceptional Sonos One speakers is a great way to start your own Sonos ecosystem. 

READ MORE ABOUT SONOS

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP01
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP01
dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$400 $300 (25%)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$349 $299 (15% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness. A heart rate monitor keeps you in tune with your body and within target zones. Plus you get 6 hours of battery life in GPS mode and in-depth tracking in the Garmin Connect app.

SAVE ON MORE GARMIN SMART WATCHES

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $197 (21% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Yeti Rambler Lowball
Yeti Rambler Lowball
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$25 $21 (16% OFF)

There really is no better mug than a Yeti Rambler, and when it comes to keeping coffee or a stiff drink at the right temperature, this is the pinnacle. Every time these things go on sale, they sell out. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill
SAVE NOW

$54 $46 (15% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15)

If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
These Discounted Kettlebells Will Last a Lifetime
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
This North Face Thermoball Is on Sale
We've Got an Exclusive Deal on Plants at The Sill
Need a Mattress? Saatva's Labor Day Sale Ends Soon
Dyson Refurbished Appliances Are on Sale
This Award-Winning Cookware Is on Sale Right Now