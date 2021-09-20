Score 20% off Socks, Beanies and More at Arvin Goods

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
If you are looking to add a beanie to your winter lineup or need a sock-drawer refresh, now is the time to shop. We landed an exclusive deal to get you 20 percent off everything at Arvin Goods: just use code GEARPATROL20 at checkout.
For its fall 2021 release, Arvin has dropped its first line of beanies: the classic rib knit and the classic tight-knit. Made from the same clean materials as the brand's socks and tees, the beanies are a welcome addition to a stellar lineup of goods that you can feel good about wearing. Along with the new beanies, you can pick up any of the brand's exceptional socks (from no-show to crew length) in a variety of colors and materials, including recycled cotton and performance hemp blends.
Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs.
Whenever All-Clad opens up the warehouse for a seconds sale, it is worth shopping. It is super rare to get restaurant-worthy cookware at such a great deal, but don't wait, it will definitely sell out fast — it always does.
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness. A heart rate monitor keeps you in tune with your body and within target zones. Plus you get 6 hours of battery life in GPS mode and in-depth tracking in the Garmin Connect app.
There really is no better mug than a Yeti Rambler, and when it comes to keeping coffee or a stiff drink at the right temperature, this is the pinnacle. Every time these things go on sale, they sell out.
If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io