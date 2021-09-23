This Discounted Trucker Jacket Is Perfect for Fall

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
The shorts we've been wearing all summer are now finding themselves at the bottom of the drawer and our favorite denim is coming back into the rotation. Something else we get to start wearing again in fall? Jackets. Layering is back and when it comes to autumnal layering nothing does it better than a trucker jacket. Throw it on top of a tee and your fall fit is instantly elevated. Just in time for the changing of the seasons, Flint and Tinder is offering a deal on its Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket at Huckberry.
Made with lightweight and breathable waffle cotton, this jacket takes a classic silhouette and elevates it just enough to add a different texture to a garment that was already one of the best jackets for fall. If you've been looking for the perfect jacket to bridge from summer to winter, this is it.
This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.
Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs.
Whenever All-Clad opens up the warehouse for a seconds sale, it is worth shopping. It is super rare to get restaurant-worthy cookware at such a great deal, but don't wait, it will definitely sell out fast — it always does.
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
