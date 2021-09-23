Today's Top Stories
This Discounted Trucker Jacket Is Perfect for Fall

Flint and Tinder's Indigo Waffle Trucker will end your search for the perfect autumn jacket.

By Will Porter
flint and tinder trucker jacket
Huckberry

The shorts we've been wearing all summer are now finding themselves at the bottom of the drawer and our favorite denim is coming back into the rotation. Something else we get to start wearing again in fall? Jackets. Layering is back and when it comes to autumnal layering nothing does it better than a trucker jacket. Throw it on top of a tee and your fall fit is instantly elevated. Just in time for the changing of the seasons, Flint and Tinder is offering a deal on its Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket at Huckberry.

Made with lightweight and breathable waffle cotton, this jacket takes a classic silhouette and elevates it just enough to add a different texture to a garment that was already one of the best jackets for fall. If you've been looking for the perfect jacket to bridge from summer to winter, this is it.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF) 

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$198 $129 (35% OFF)

This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch 40mm
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$138 $74 (46% OFF)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Lululemon License to Train Elite Shorts
Lululemon License to Train Elite Shorts
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$98 $69 (30% OFF)

Designed for training but good for just about any fitness endeavor, the License to Train shorts feature a classic tapered fit and are made with abrasion-resistant, sweat-wicking fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Taylor Stitch x Alpha Industries M-51 Jacket
Taylor Stitch x Alpha Industries M-51 Jacket
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$298 $208 (31% OFF)

This collaboration brings together decades of expertise outfitting the military with a keen eye for detail and refined design to result in an ideal coat for daily wear once the temperatures drop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
SAVE NOW

$299 $254 (15% OFF)

Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

12-Inch. Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
12-Inch. Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$220 $90 (59% OFF)

Whenever All-Clad opens up the warehouse for a seconds sale, it is worth shopping. It is super rare to get restaurant-worthy cookware at such a great deal, but don't wait, it will definitely sell out fast — it always does.

READ MORE ABOUT THE ALL-CLAD SALE

Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$20 $15 (25% OFF)

This is one of our favorite face masks — it is lightweight, comfortable and has a slot for filters that provide an extra layer of protection. It is a great option for daily use or going to the gym. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP01
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP01
dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$400 $300 (25%)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $197 (21% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

