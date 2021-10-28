Today's Top Stories
The Best Sheets You Can Buy Are on Sale

Riley is offering 20% a handful of its full-priced products and an extra 20% off its already-marked down Last Chance section, which includes our pick for best sheets.

By Will Porter
riley home
Riley

Crisp and cool, the Riley Percale Sheet set is an outstanding value — a queen-sized set is only $125 at full price. This is rare for a sheet set that features long-staple combed cotton and hotel-worthy Baratta stitching. These features add up to make the percale sheets our pick for the best sheets you can buy. What's even better is that you can pick up these sheets for a crazy discount right now thanks to Riley's sale on both new and last-chance items with codes BEST20 and LAST20, respectively.

If you don't want the percale set, you can choose from a handful of other marked-down options, including a reversible flannel set perfect for cooler temperatures or a soft sateen duvet cover. Be sure to shop soon — this could be your last chance, after all.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

portal
The All-New Portal+ and Portal Go

Enjoy the holidays with your loved ones near and far with Facebook's all-new Portal+ and Portal Go. Get $100 off any two devices and have hands-free and hassle-free video calls all year long.

SHOP NOW

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
Verizon
$99.99
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

Sometimes the best Apple-compatible accessories are those made by the brand themselves, which is the case with the easy-to-use, highly-responsive Apple Pencil 2nd Gen stylus.

READ ABOUT THE BEST IPAD PRO ACCESSORIES

Eastland 'Lumber Up' Moc Toe Boot
Eastland 'Lumber Up' Moc Toe Boot
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$125 $95 (24% OFF)

Combining a lightweight sneaker-like outsole, cushy insole, and tough leather upper, this hand-sewn comfy-meets-classic boot is a solid addition to any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Hamilton Jazzmaster Watch
Hamilton Jazzmaster Watch
Ashford
SAVE NOW

$675 $399 (62% OFF)

Complete with a smart-looking minimalist dial, reliable automatic movement, stainless steel case, and handsome leather strap, this dress watch was a steal before it got deeply discounted.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DRESS WATCHES

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Naadam
SAVE NOW

$175 $132 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS25)

Boasting a sporty v-stitched collar and subtle raglan sleeves, this 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater looks cool and casual but feels soft to the point of luxuriousness.

READ ABOUT MEN'S SWEATERS

Percale Sheet Set
Percale Sheet Set
Riley Home
SAVE NOW

$99 $80 (20% OFF W/ CODE BEST20)

These 100% cotton percale-woven sheets are so cozy, cool and comfortable that you might never want to get out of bed again. In fact, they topped our list of the best bed sheets you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BED SHEETS

G-Shock GM5600B-1 Watch
G-Shock GM5600B-1 Watch
Macy's
SAVE NOW

$220 $165 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

A reimagining of the brand's first-ever release, this modernized, feature-rich, all-metal G-Shock is a stylish, if somewhat subdued means of adding some ruggedness to your daily wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE COMPLETE G-SHOCK WATCH LINEUP

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Dick's Sporting Goods
SAVE NOW

$180 $130 (27% OFF) 

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. And they don't go on sale very often.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Watch
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Watch
Macy's
SAVE NOW

$335 $252 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $5,000

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
SAVE NOW

$129 $97 (25% OFF)

This convenient folding charger is one of Apple's best. It can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch, plus it is compatible with AirPods with a wireless charging case and other Qi-certified devices. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

J.Crew Camp Pant
J.Crew Camp Pant
SAVE NOW

$98 $44 (55% OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE)

Durable and versatile, these slub cotton camp pants from J.Crew are based on the look of 1940s military fatigues. They go with anything and can easily be dressed up or down. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORK PANTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $128 (20% OFF)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Almost Perfect PROlite Yoga Mat - 4.7mm
Almost Perfect PROlite Yoga Mat - 4.7mm
Manduka
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Manduka makes some of the best mats you can buy, but not every one can be perfect. The brand sells its imperfect mats for a steep discount, and right now they're marked down even more. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Levi's Type 3 Faux Fur Trimmed Trucker Jacket
Levi's Type 3 Faux Fur Trimmed Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$98 $70 (28% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT MORE JACKETS

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird
SAVE NOW

$200 $170 (15% OFF)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have a 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT HEADPHONES

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Getting quality recovery after a workout is often overlooked but is one of the most important aspects of improving your fitness levels. This foam roller doubles down with a vibrating motor to make your recovery even better. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECOVERY TOOLS

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

