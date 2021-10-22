Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save 30% on Your New Favorite Fall Boots from Rhodes

Huckberry has given us a code to score big savings on some of our favorite boots for the incoming cold weather.

By Will Porter
rhodes boots
Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you are looking for a new pair of boots for fall, now is the time to shop over at Huckberry. The retailer has dropped prices by 30 percent on a few of our favorite boots from Rhodes. Rhodes crafts its boots in footwear mecca Leon, Mexico, a city known worldwide for its bootmakers.

Huckberry
Rhodes Bozeman Boot (Moc Toe)
SAVE NOW

You can save on the lace-up Winslow, the Bozeman, a mid-century inspired work boot or the Blake, a Chelsea boot finished with a comfortable wedge sole. To unlock the savings on the boots, just use code RHODES30 at checkout. Shop soon, though, Huckberry rarely leaves things marked down for long.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

All-Clad 8-Inch Fry Pan - Second Quality
All-Clad 8-Inch Fry Pan - Second Quality
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$95 $40 (58% OFF)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this 8-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$105 $84 (20% OFF)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is one of the best. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
SAVE NOW

$350 $248 (29% OFF)

The WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Getting quality recovery after a workout is often overlooked but is one of the most important aspects of improving your fitness levels. This foam roller doubles down with a vibrating motor to make your recovery even better. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECOVERY TOOLS

Teva Ember Suede Slip-On
Teva Ember Suede Slip-On
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$100 $50 (50% OFF)

These sleeping bag-inspired slip-ons are a rugged take on slippers that can you can wear as a mule around the house or pull all the way on for quick errands around town. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLEEPING BAG SHOES

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)
SAVE NOW

$1,199 $999 (17% OFF)

This iPad Pro features the Apple M1 chip for unmatched performance, a liquid retina display and Face ID for security and Apple Pay. It also has one of the best cameras you can get on a portable device.

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST MAC PRODUCTS

Coway Airmega 200
Coway Airmega 200
SAVE NOW

$229 $119 (48% OFF)

This intuitive air purifier has three fan settings and can cover over 361 sq. ft. of space. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
SAVE NOW

$59 $50 (16% OFF)

Made to attach to the back of your iPhone via MagSafe, this slim leather wallet is handsome and holds four cards — enough for the essentials. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
SAVE NOW

$300 $270 (10% OFF)

Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAZORS FOR MEN

Hydrow Rower
Hydrow Rower
SAVE NOW

$2,295 $1,795 (22% OFF)

If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now do it in the comfort of your own home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy uses powerful suction and clever attachments to capture dust, animal hair, allergens and deep clean carpets.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

