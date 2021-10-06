Amazon Is Starting Black Friday Early This Year

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When you head to the Epic Deals page on Amazon, you'll see something that may put you in a bit of a tailspin: the page is already branded for the holidays. It feels like Black Friday comes earlier and earlier each year, but the beginning of October has to be a new record. This may seem a little strange, but if you've had your eyes on the news lately, it isn't quite so shocking. Worldwide supply chain and shipping issues have retailers worried about product availability come December, resulting in an urgency we aren't accustomed to seeing two and a half months before Christmas.

If you can be sure about anything, you can be sure that Amazon will be leading the way when it comes to offering up deals, and this year is no different. We're already seeing huge savings, so we decided to highlight some of the best prices here, from now until the big day (Black Friday, that is). Check back here for updates all season long.

