Amazon Is Starting Black Friday Early This Year

When you head to the Epic Deals page on Amazon, you'll see something that may put you in a bit of a tailspin: the page is already branded for the holidays. It feels like Black Friday comes earlier and earlier each year, but the beginning of October has to be a new record. This may seem a little strange, but if you've had your eyes on the news lately, it isn't quite so shocking. Worldwide supply chain and shipping issues have retailers worried about product availability come December, resulting in an urgency we aren't accustomed to seeing two and a half months before Christmas.
If you can be sure about anything, you can be sure that Amazon will be leading the way when it comes to offering up deals, and this year is no different. We're already seeing huge savings, so we decided to highlight some of the best prices here, from now until the big day (Black Friday, that is). Check back here for updates all season long.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant.
This pilot's watch from Bulova was made to go to the moon and features everything a lunar pilot could expect from their watch. The chronograph ensured that the astronauts could keep track of their oxygen, battery and water all in one place.
This will end your search for the perfect weekender duffel bag. It features an adaptable design that lets you stuff it full like a traditional duffel or pack it flat to keep things in order and is finished with English Bridle leather accents.
This is a rare deal on the perfect Carhartt jacket for fall and winter. It is made from durable duck cotton and lined with quilted flannel for warmth — everything you need for the most adventurous days in the outdoors.
The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.
