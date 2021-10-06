Today's Top Stories
Amazon Is Starting Black Friday Early This Year

With supply chain and shipping issues at the front of every retailer's mind, Black Friday deals are going to crop up sooner than ever.

By Will Porter
amazon black friday
Amazon

When you head to the Epic Deals page on Amazon, you'll see something that may put you in a bit of a tailspin: the page is already branded for the holidays. It feels like Black Friday comes earlier and earlier each year, but the beginning of October has to be a new record. This may seem a little strange, but if you've had your eyes on the news lately, it isn't quite so shocking. Worldwide supply chain and shipping issues have retailers worried about product availability come December, resulting in an urgency we aren't accustomed to seeing two and a half months before Christmas.

If you can be sure about anything, you can be sure that Amazon will be leading the way when it comes to offering up deals, and this year is no different. We're already seeing huge savings, so we decided to highlight some of the best prices here, from now until the big day (Black Friday, that is). Check back here for updates all season long.

Amazon Early Black Friday Deals

Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$160 $90 (44% OFF)

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $179 (28% OFF)

Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower
Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower
Greenworks amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$299 $189 (37% OFF)

Beatas Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beatas Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Garmin Instinct
Garmin Instinct
SAVE NOW

$300 $180 (40% OFF)

iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$1,000 $750 (25% OFF)

Bose Home Speaker 300
Bose Home Speaker 300
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$259 $199 (23% OFF)

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
SAVE NOW

$115 $80 (31% OFF)

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
SAVE NOW

$895 $806 (10% OFF)

Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$105 $48 (54% OFF)

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

The North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz Lux
The North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz Lux
The North Face
SAVE NOW

$135 $95 (30% OFF)

These retro-inspired boots call back to the early days of The North Face, combining heritage looks with modern comfort to be a boot you will look good in all winter long. 

READ MORE ABOUT HIKING BOOTS

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
SAVE NOW

$98 $56 (43% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
SAVE NOW

$549 $449 (18% OFF)

With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

Jabra 85t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra 85t Wireless Earbuds
Woot
SAVE NOW

$230 $160 (30% OFF)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
SAVE NOW

$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova Lunar Pilot
SAVE NOW

$595 $476 (20% OFF)

This pilot's watch from Bulova was made to go to the moon and features everything a lunar pilot could expect from their watch. The chronograph ensured that the astronauts could keep track of their oxygen, battery and water all in one place. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MILITARY WATCHES

Tanner Goods Layover Duffel
Tanner Goods Layover Duffel
SAVE NOW

$420 $294 (30% OFF W/ CODE LAYOVER)

This will end your search for the perfect weekender duffel bag. It features an adaptable design that lets you stuff it full like a traditional duffel or pack it flat to keep things in order and is finished with English Bridle leather accents.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
SAVE NOW

$440 $300 (32% OFF)

This Le Creuset enameled cast-iron Dutch oven is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ MORE ABOUT LE CREUSET DUTCH OVENS

Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Sandstone Active Jacket
Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Sandstone Active Jacket
SAVE NOW

$110 $55 (50% OFF)

This is a rare deal on the perfect Carhartt jacket for fall and winter. It is made from durable duck cotton and lined with quilted flannel for warmth — everything you need for the most adventurous days in the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIELD JACKETS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
SAVE NOW

$249 $179 (28% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
SAVE NOW

$299 $164 (45% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Ratio Six Coffee Maker
Ratio Six Coffee Maker
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$345 $294 (15% OFF)

The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

