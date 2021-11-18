This Affordable, Stylish, Apartment-Friendly Furniture Brand Is Having a Huge Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

With so many cheap imposters on the market, it can be very difficult to shop for furniture that's both stylish and affordable. And that's before you consider how difficult it might be to get said furniture into and out of your living space, which can be especially problematic if you live in a smaller space, like an apartment or studio. Thankfully, Albany Park is a one-two punch that covers both of those bases, and the brand is having a huge Black Friday sale right now.

With a comprehensive catalog of seating that includes sofas, sectionals, loveseats, armchairs, ottomans and more, Albany Park was conceived with a few distinct goals in mind — and it achieved all of them with gusto. First, the brand's furniture is stylish-yet-affordable — boasting features like handmade hardwood frames, premium foam and feather cushioning and high-end fabrics. Second, all of Albany Park's offerings come in space-conscious, apartment-friendly boxes — making moving them in and out a cinch — and they can all be assembled in as little as 15 minutes. Finally (and here's an important crux), the brand prides itself on having "A+" customer service, meaning the brand's representatives are always within reach of customers via a call, text and/or chat.

As if that's not enough on its own, Albany Park is also offering sitewide Black Friday discounts. Just use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout and you'll get 10 percent off everything as a baseline, 12 percent off orders of $1,990 and up and 15 percent off orders of $2,790 and over. But the savings surely won't last, so act quickly.

