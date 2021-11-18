Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Ultimate Cold Weather Gear from Mountain Hardwear
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Polartec Apex Design Winners Are Here

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Affordable, Stylish, Apartment-Friendly Furniture Brand Is Having a Huge Sale

Sitewide deals for Black Friday on furniture that looks good, moves easily and sets up quickly.

albany park
Albany Park

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

With so many cheap imposters on the market, it can be very difficult to shop for furniture that's both stylish and affordable. And that's before you consider how difficult it might be to get said furniture into and out of your living space, which can be especially problematic if you live in a smaller space, like an apartment or studio. Thankfully, Albany Park is a one-two punch that covers both of those bases, and the brand is having a huge Black Friday sale right now.

Albany Park
Albany Sofa
Albany Park albanypark.com
SAVE NOW

With a comprehensive catalog of seating that includes sofas, sectionals, loveseats, armchairs, ottomans and more, Albany Park was conceived with a few distinct goals in mind — and it achieved all of them with gusto. First, the brand's furniture is stylish-yet-affordable — boasting features like handmade hardwood frames, premium foam and feather cushioning and high-end fabrics. Second, all of Albany Park's offerings come in space-conscious, apartment-friendly boxes — making moving them in and out a cinch — and they can all be assembled in as little as 15 minutes. Finally (and here's an important crux), the brand prides itself on having "A+" customer service, meaning the brand's representatives are always within reach of customers via a call, text and/or chat.

As if that's not enough on its own, Albany Park is also offering sitewide Black Friday discounts. Just use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout and you'll get 10 percent off everything as a baseline, 12 percent off orders of $1,990 and up and 15 percent off orders of $2,790 and over. But the savings surely won't last, so act quickly.

SAVE NOW

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$349 $179 (49% OFF)

One of the best sets of Bluetooth headphones you can buy, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II's will eliminate distractions to keep you focused on the task at hand. 

READ OUR BOSE GUIDE

Filson Zip Tote Bag
Filson Zip Tote Bag
End
SAVE NOW

$299 $175 (41% OFF)

This isn't your New Yorker tote bag. Made with durable cotton twill that is abrasion-resistant and water repellent then finished with leather straps and accents, this bag will last a lifetime. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS

Madewell Slub Flannel Perfect Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell Slub Flannel Perfect Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell
SAVE NOW

$88 $62 (30% OFF W/ CODE OHJOY)

Made to have the perfect fit, this super-soft slub flannel from Madwell is ideal for cozy days inside or layering up on chilly fall and winter days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
West Elm
SAVE NOW

$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)

No kitchen or bar is complete without some crystal whiskey glasses to sip from, especially around the holidays. Buy a set of four glasses and you can get a huge discount. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

Albany Park Park Sofa
Albany Park Park Sofa
Albany Park
SAVE NOW

$1,599 $1,165 (27% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY)

This vegan leather sofa from Albany Park combines a great price with good looks to make a couch that is hard to pass up. Plus, it ships right away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS

Rad Power RadRover 5
Rad Power RadRover 5
Rad Power Bikes
SAVE NOW

$1,699 $1,599 (6% OFF)

This is a modest discount, but getting $100 off what is already a super fairly priced e-bike is a deal that doesn't come often. 

READ MORE ABOUT RAD POWER

CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
Blade HQ
SAVE NOW

$80 $52 (35% OFF)

A favorite of Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
Eddie Bauer
SAVE NOW

$499 $374 (25% OFF)

This lightweight down jacket is waterproof and filled with 45g EverTherm Down Insulation—Thindown, one of the most innovative insulations around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)

This is one of the best deals you'll see on a quintessential wardrobe piece that will never go out of style, no matter where trends take us. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHERPA JACKETS

Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $215 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear. 

READ OUR CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE

All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$105 $70 (33% OFF)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West
SAVE NOW

$840 $672 (20% OFF)

This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$38 $25 (34% OFF)

Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR DEALS

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas
Madewell's Black Friday Sale Has Everything
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best (Early) Online Deals for Black Friday
Save 60% Sitewide at Lovehoney's Black Friday Sale
The Best Early Black Friday Fitness Deals
Save 30% Sitewide on All Ray-Ban Sunglasses
A Bunch of Solid Wireless Headphones Are on Sale
The Best Deals on Men's Fitness Gear
Black Friday 2021: Biggest Money-Saving Deals
These Are The Best Black Friday Deals on Grills