Huckberry's All-Weather Duckboots Are on Sale Just in Time for Winter Weather

Don't get caught in the cold with inadequate footwear. Get these and you'll never have cold, wet toes again.

By Will Porter
duck boot
Huckberry

Winter is a tough time for footwear. Rain, snow, mud — even the salt they put on sidewalks and roads. Basically, everything is out to ruin your favorite shoes. When hunters in Maine needed shoes to get them through the muddy, wet winter, they relied on the duck boot from L.L. Bean. This design has been mimicked ever since, with good reason. The duck boot is a now-timeless design that combines leather and rubber to stave off the worst of the worst. And now, Huckberry has made its own version, with a twist.

Huckberry
All-Weather Duckboot
huckberry.com
$140.98
SAVE NOW

The retailer has taken the duck boot silhouette and melded it with a sneaker to create a city-ready boot that is comfy right out of the box. The lightweight comfort of a sneaker combined with the ruggedness of a 100-percent waterproof boot and a Vibram outsole means this boot is ready to go from city to the outdoors and beyond. Just in time for the worst weather of the year, you can get the All-Weather Duckboot for 25 percent off — a price we don't usually see on these kicks.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Hyperice Vyper 3.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller
Hyperice Vyper 3.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$199 $169 (15% OFF)

Get your recovery right and make sure you can see out your New Years' resolutions with this vibrating foam roller from Hyperice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$188 $141 (25% OFF)

With all the weather protection of a duck boot and the comfort of a sneaker, the All-Weather Duckboot from Huckberry will keep your feet dry all winter long. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SNOW BOOTS

Onsen Bath Bundle
Onsen Bath Bundle
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$156 $117 (25% OFF)

Quick-drying and super lightweight, Onsen towels are the perfect addition to your bathroom setup. They're generously sized and will only get better with age. 

READ MORE ABOUT BATH TOWELS

J.Crew Eco Nordic Parka
J.Crew Eco Nordic Parka
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$398 $160 (60% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on our pick for the best parka you can buy. It has PrimaLoft insulation for warmth, a ton of pockets and a cozy, fleece-lined hood with removable faux-fur trim. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PARKAS

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $150 (35% OFF)

Some of our favorite earbuds, the Jabra 85t feature active noise canceling, 5.5 hours of battery life on one charge and utilize 6 mics with wind protection for crystal clear calling. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Everlane Athletic Fit Performance Chino
Everlane Athletic Fit Performance Chino
Everlane
SAVE NOW

$72 $21 (70% OFF)

Performance chinos for only $21? This is hard to beat. These come in a bunch of sizes and fit right into the current trend of pants having a little extra room.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CARGO PANTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes
nike Nike
SAVE NOW

$160 $129 (19% OFF)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Danner Jag DW Hiking Boot
Danner Jag DW Hiking Boot
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Need some boots for winter? These Danner boots fit the bill. Ideal for urban and off-the-beaten-path adventures, you can do anything in the Jag.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

If you or someone in your life is looking to get serious about fitness in the new year, you'll have to turn your gaze towards serious recovery, as well. This is one of the best tools we've found for keeping your muscles. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2021

Naglev Combat WP
Naglev Combat WP
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$280 $224 (20% OFF)

The high-top version of Naglev's popular Unico Hiker, the Combat WP is a premium boot made with a single piece of tough-as-nails Kevlar wrapped around a sock-like thermo-regulating layer. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo
SAVE NOW

$2,495 $1,995 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVEBIG)

This home gym has everything you need to get fit from the comfort of your living room, including all the weights you could want, a 42-inch screen, aluminum frame and Bluetooth-enabled sound. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $245 (30% OFF)

There are a ton of firepits coming onto the market, but Solo Stove continues to stand out thanks to its clever design and portability. If you're excited about nights around the fire, you need this.

READ MORE ABOUT SOLO STOVE

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$279 $199 (28% OFF)

Keep distraction at bay with the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds from Bose, which boast hi-fi audio, smart touch controls and 6 hours of life on a single charge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $400 (11% OFF)

One of the more affordable Dyson vacuums, the V8 Absolute packs powerful Dyson suction and comes with a variety of attachments that make any job doable. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$180 $130 (27% OFF)

More than just a step counter, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a readiness score that indicates whether you should work out or recover, plus it can track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton
SAVE NOW

$850 $595 (30% OFF)

On sale just in time for holiday travel, this premium carry-on features two TSA-approved locks and Zero Halliburton's new Global Tracking that can track the case anywhere in the world. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALUMINUM LUGGAGE

Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's Knife
Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's Knife
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$60 $90 (30% OFF)

A true kitchen workhorse blade, this precision-stamped carbon steel knife is a chef's best friend and can handle all the slicing and dicing any recipe might call for and then some.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Madewell Perfect Shirt
Madewell Perfect Shirt
Shopbop Mens
SAVE NOW

$85 $60 (29% OFF)

Whether you're dressing it up for a holiday party or just tossing it over a t-shirt to WFH, this flannel is soft as can be and will always fit the part.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNELS

