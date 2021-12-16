Huckberry's All-Weather Duckboots Are on Sale Just in Time for Winter Weather

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Winter is a tough time for footwear. Rain, snow, mud — even the salt they put on sidewalks and roads. Basically, everything is out to ruin your favorite shoes. When hunters in Maine needed shoes to get them through the muddy, wet winter, they relied on the duck boot from L.L. Bean. This design has been mimicked ever since, with good reason. The duck boot is a now-timeless design that combines leather and rubber to stave off the worst of the worst. And now, Huckberry has made its own version, with a twist.
The retailer has taken the duck boot silhouette and melded it with a sneaker to create a city-ready boot that is comfy right out of the box. The lightweight comfort of a sneaker combined with the ruggedness of a 100-percent waterproof boot and a Vibram outsole means this boot is ready to go from city to the outdoors and beyond. Just in time for the worst weather of the year, you can get the All-Weather Duckboot for 25 percent off — a price we don't usually see on these kicks.
If you or someone in your life is looking to get serious about fitness in the new year, you'll have to turn your gaze towards serious recovery, as well. This is one of the best tools we've found for keeping your muscles.
More than just a step counter, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a readiness score that indicates whether you should work out or recover, plus it can track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io