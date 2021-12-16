Huckberry's All-Weather Duckboots Are on Sale Just in Time for Winter Weather

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Winter is a tough time for footwear. Rain, snow, mud — even the salt they put on sidewalks and roads. Basically, everything is out to ruin your favorite shoes. When hunters in Maine needed shoes to get them through the muddy, wet winter, they relied on the duck boot from L.L. Bean. This design has been mimicked ever since, with good reason. The duck boot is a now-timeless design that combines leather and rubber to stave off the worst of the worst. And now, Huckberry has made its own version, with a twist.

The retailer has taken the duck boot silhouette and melded it with a sneaker to create a city-ready boot that is comfy right out of the box. The lightweight comfort of a sneaker combined with the ruggedness of a 100-percent waterproof boot and a Vibram outsole means this boot is ready to go from city to the outdoors and beyond. Just in time for the worst weather of the year, you can get the All-Weather Duckboot for 25 percent off — a price we don't usually see on these kicks.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io