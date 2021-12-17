This Is the First Time We've Seen GoPro's HERO10 Black on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

There are a few reasons someone might want an action camera. For starters, they're much more durable and element-resistant than typical point-and-shoots. They also tend to be a lot more portable. And they often have a bevy of handy in-camera integrated features that make for easier reviewing, editing and even sharing. But if you're going to get an action camera, it should probably come from industry pace-setter GoPro. That's doubly true when the brand's latest and greatest camera, the HERO10 Black, is $70 off on Amazon, making this the first time we've ever seen it on sale.

GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera GoPro amazon.com SAVE NOW

In case you're not familiar with this action cam's long list of features, it's completely waterproof — meaning you can fully submerge it while filming and/or shooing as deep as ten meters (or 33-ish feet). It also shoots in hi-res, boasting 23MP photos and 5.3K video at 60fps. And it has a full suite of onboard tech features ranging from top-tier image stabilization, ultra-fast transfer speeds (both wired and wireless), time-laps and slow-motion modes and so much more. As you can see, this feature-rich piece of portable adventure-capturing tech is an exceptional value proposition from any angle.

Alternatively, if you're willing to sign up for a year of the GoPro Subscription (which offers unlimited cloud storage, camera replacement and more), you can get the HERO10 Black for even cheaper (just $350) from GoPro's brand site. If you don't want to deal with another paid service, however, the Amazon deal is on now — and it will still arrive before Xmas, if you're a Prime member, making it an excellent gift.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io