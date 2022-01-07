This Corduroy Trucker Jacket from J.Crew Is Only $45 Today

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
When it comes to finding a classic, versatile piece of outerwear to add to your wardrobe, your search can pretty much start and end with the trucker jacket. Over time, the trucker jacket has evolved into a silhouette that is made from all kinds of materials, not just the iconic indigo blue denim. One of those materials is corduroy. In this case, we're talking about the Trucker Jacket in stretch corduroy from J.Crew. Right now, you can pick up the already affordable jacket for just $45 with code BIGSALE — that is $83 off the retail price.
Whether you're pairing it with a tee in the fall and spring or layering it over a wool sweater in the winter, a trucker jacket is a wardrobe staple that will match anything you already have and anything you cop in the future, no matter which direction your style takes you.
We see a lot of good deals at J.Crew, but rarely are they this good. A versatile corduroy trucker like this one is an instant wardrobe upgrade and can be paired with just about anything you already own.
