With 20% Off for a Year, Now's the Time to Subscribe to HBO Max

With over 2,000 movies, 580 shows and so much more, this streaming service offer is a steal.

hbo max
HBO Max

The era of cable television is coming to an end, and now is the time for streaming services to reign. Ushered forth by the likes of Netflix and Hulu, these app-based entertainment hubs have proven their mettle and that they're truly here to stay. And one of the best around — especially for lovers of blockbuster movies, groundbreaking television shows, sports documentaries and more — can be found in Warner's HBO Max, which just so happens to be on offer for an impressive 20 percent off for a year.

HBO Max
HBO hbomax.com
SAVE NOW

To say that HBO Max's catalog is deep and impressive is perhaps an understatement. After all, we're talking about the service that Game of Thrones, The Matrix, Succession, the larger DC movie and TV universe(s) (including James Gunn's Suicide Squad and new Peacemaker series) and many more all call home. And now you can access it all via your choice of two subscription tiers, one with ads and one without, for just $8 or $12 per month for your first year — savings of $2 and $3 per month, respectively. Keep in mind, however, that this is for the pay-per-month model and doesn't include pay-per-year plans. The offer ends January 25; so, if you've been waiting for a sign, this is it.

SAVE NOW

