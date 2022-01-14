With 20% Off for a Year, Now's the Time to Subscribe to HBO Max

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
The era of cable television is coming to an end, and now is the time for streaming services to reign. Ushered forth by the likes of Netflix and Hulu, these app-based entertainment hubs have proven their mettle and that they're truly here to stay. And one of the best around — especially for lovers of blockbuster movies, groundbreaking television shows, sports documentaries and more — can be found in Warner's HBO Max, which just so happens to be on offer for an impressive 20 percent off for a year.
To say that HBO Max's catalog is deep and impressive is perhaps an understatement. After all, we're talking about the service that Game of Thrones, The Matrix, Succession, the larger DC movie and TV universe(s) (including James Gunn's Suicide Squad and new Peacemaker series) and many more all call home. And now you can access it all via your choice of two subscription tiers, one with ads and one without, for just $8 or $12 per month for your first year — savings of $2 and $3 per month, respectively. Keep in mind, however, that this is for the pay-per-month model and doesn't include pay-per-year plans. The offer ends January 25; so, if you've been waiting for a sign, this is it.
These iconic slippers from L.L. Bean feature a suede upper and a cozy fur interior that will keep your feet warm all winter. Plus, a rubber sole makes them ideal for running to the mailbox or doing some winter grilling.
This will end your search for the perfect weekender duffel bag. It features an adaptable design that lets you stuff it full like a traditional duffel or pack it flat to keep things in order and is finished with English Bridle leather accents.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
These are big savings on one of the best air compression recovery systems out there. Help get your fitness resolutions over the finish line with this clinically-proven method that increases circulation and reduces soreness.
This high-quality trio from Great Jones has everything you need to get started in the kitchen: a frying pan, a dutch oven and a baking sheet. Each piece comes in a handful of fun colors that will add a bit of pop to your kitchen.
