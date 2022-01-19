Get Your New Favorite Sneakers for Just $44 at Everlane

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
There really aren't many things better than finding a pair of sneakers that go with everything and can be worn any season of the year. Whether you're a uniform dresser or like to mix things up, a solid pair of sneakers can be the rock that you build your entire wardrobe on. The ReLeather Court Sneakers from Everlane are just that. Right now, you can pick them up in a few different colors for just $44, which is 60 percent off the regular price of $110. At that price, you can pick up a couple of pairs and keep them in rotation all year.
Everlane took care when designing the ReLeather version of its Court Sneaker, crafting them with 50 percent recycled leather and 50 percent non-leather substances. This means that no new dyeing or tanning is required to make these kicks. Plus, the process saves on water. We consider that a recipe for guilt-free copping.
