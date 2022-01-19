These Smart Home Fitness Must-Haves Are Up to 57% Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Keeping up a fitness regimen is hard enough on its own, so anything one can do to make it simpler and more manageable will increase your chances of staying successful and consistent. And one of the best ways is by utilizing technology to your advantage, which can make training, tracking and everything in-between a snap. That's even better when the tech in question comes in a package that's compact and convenient enough to stash in your home, apartment, condo, etc. Well, the Jaxjox Kettlebell Connect 2.0 and Dumbell Connect offer all of that and more, and they're up to 57 percent off right now.
What you might first notice about these pieces of fitness equipment is that they both offer adjustable weights, similar to the popular devices made by Bowflex. And you'd be correct. But they both also have some hidden features that put their competition to shame, including digital control over those weight adjustments, the ability to sync with the Jaxjox app for guided workouts, integrated motion sensors to track music and integrated machine-learning to calculate your fitness "score" and keep track of your progress.
Whether you're a seasoned fitness pro looking for some new home gym gear or your a total newbie with lofty New Year's goals, these devices — priced at $120 for the kettlebell (down from $280) and $250 for a pair of dumbells (down from $500) – will get you started down the right path.
