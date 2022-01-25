Today's Top Stories
Be a Valentine's Hero With Deals on Flowers, Chocolate and More

Both Bouqs and 1-800-Flowers are offering exceptional savings ahead of V-Day.

valentine's chocolates
kclineGetty Images

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Valentine's Day is still a couple of weeks away, but that means now is the time to start planning, especially if you want to come out looking like a romantic (or platonic) superhero. Of course, there's also another benefit to getting your V-Day gift planning and purchasing done now: great deals. Both Bouqs and 1-800-Flowers are running outstanding pre-Valentine's deals that can save you up to 50 percent on flowers, chocolate and more right now.

Valentine's Day Arrangement
The Bouqs Co. bouqs.com
SAVE NOW

For starters, the Bouqs deal is offering sitewide savings of 25 percent using code BOUQSDAY. That means you can choose from anything the brand has to offer — including eternal classics like the Valentine's Day Arrangement, as well as more unusual, unique offerings like the Wild About U wildflower arrangement or a simple, living fern (something to nourish and care for, rather than a bouquet that will die in only a few days).

Red Roses in Luxury Posh Vase
1-800-Flowers 1800flowers.com
SAVE NOW

If nothing there strikes your fancy, you're certainly not out of luck just yet. Pop on over to 1-800-Flowers and you'll find even more options, some for an even deeper discount (up to 50 percent, to be specific). They include the likes of this classic rose arrangement, these wintery chocolates and candies and even this skincare set. Whichever you choose, these Valentine's gifts are sure to save you tons of money while making you look superheroic come February 14.

SAVE NOW: Buqs SAVE NOW: 1-800-Flowers

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller hermanmiller.com
SAVE NOW

$7,995 $6,796 (15% OFF)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $141 (25% OFF)

Let's face it, the bad weather isn't going to be going anywhere anytime soon — April showers are still over two months away. Get a durable, stylish boot that will keep your feet dry and comfortable through the worst weather of the year.

READ MORE ABOUT DUCKBOOTS

Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue
Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$549 $449 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best deals that we've seen on the super sleek AirPods Max, which feature impeccable Apple connectivity, hi-fi audio, active noise canceling and 20 hours of battery life.

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$198 $129 (35% OFF)

This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, 8" and 10" Set
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, 8" and 10" Set
All-Clad skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$140 $70 (50% OFF)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.

READ ABOUT ALL-CLAD AND ITS ALTERNATIVES

The Rope Co. Handwoven Lobster Rope Doormat
The Rope Co. Handwoven Lobster Rope Doormat
The Rope Co. huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $91 (30% OFF)

Handwoven in Maine with Maine-made rope, this doormat will be a welcome sight to you and anyone who crosses the threshold into your home or apartment.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE NEW HOME GOODS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $180 (24% OFF)

Previously on sale for $7 more, this is now the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's premium AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. And that makes this the best time to buy for anyone that's been waiting.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike nike.com
SAVE NOW

$90 $72 (20% OFF)

Originally a tennis shoe in the '80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHOES FOR EVERY OCCASION

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

According to REI, this jacket is discontinued, which could make this your last chance to snag one of our favorite puffers of all time — so act now!

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel vapor.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $280 (20% OFF)

Our splurge pick on our guide to the best weed vaporizers, this impressive device is a serious contender and is all the more enticing with such an unusually deep discount.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPORIZERS

Smeg '50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg '50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$225 $180 (20% OFF)

With their vintage-inspired looks, Smeg's offerings are always highly sought after, and that's without a discount. This is a rare deal on a retro toaster that's simple, beautiful, reliable and more.

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

