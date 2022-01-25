Be a Valentine's Hero With Deals on Flowers, Chocolate and More

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Valentine's Day is still a couple of weeks away, but that means now is the time to start planning, especially if you want to come out looking like a romantic (or platonic) superhero. Of course, there's also another benefit to getting your V-Day gift planning and purchasing done now: great deals. Both Bouqs and 1-800-Flowers are running outstanding pre-Valentine's deals that can save you up to 50 percent on flowers, chocolate and more right now.

For starters, the Bouqs deal is offering sitewide savings of 25 percent using code BOUQSDAY. That means you can choose from anything the brand has to offer — including eternal classics like the Valentine's Day Arrangement, as well as more unusual, unique offerings like the Wild About U wildflower arrangement or a simple, living fern (something to nourish and care for, rather than a bouquet that will die in only a few days).

If nothing there strikes your fancy, you're certainly not out of luck just yet. Pop on over to 1-800-Flowers and you'll find even more options, some for an even deeper discount (up to 50 percent, to be specific). They include the likes of this classic rose arrangement, these wintery chocolates and candies and even this skincare set. Whichever you choose, these Valentine's gifts are sure to save you tons of money while making you look superheroic come February 14.

