A Quartet of Outstanding EDC Knives from a Master Designer Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

All the way back in 1991, a man by the name of Ken Onion started learning basic knifemaking techniques from custom knifemaker Stanley Fujisaka. Now, over three decades later, Onion is one of the most prolific and renowned EDC designers ever to have lived. And if that's not reason enough to add one of his blades to your loadout rotation, perhaps some deep discounts on a few of his best designs might help, as a quartet of them are on sale at Blade HQ right now.

Kershaw Copper Leek Kershaw bladehq.com $89.99 SAVE NOW

The knives available include this copper edition of the Leek (down to $90 from $160), a high-end take on one of Onion's most famous designs done up with genuine copper scales and a blackwash CPM-154 steel blade. Then, there are two versions of the compact, pocketable Scallion — one with 410 stainless steel handle scales (down to $43 from $80) and the other with tree camo aluminum ones (down to $45 from $90). And the quartet is rounded off by the somewhat beefier and more aggressive Foresight (down to $90 from $140) with its AUS-8 steel blade, IKBS ball bearing pivot system and grippy forged aluminum handle.

In all honesty, you can't really go wrong with a Ken Onion knife, so picking up any of these will make a solid addition to your everyday carry collection. Really, the only thing that could go wrong is that you wait and miss the opportunity — so act now, while you can.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io