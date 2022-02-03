Today's Top Stories
A Quartet of Outstanding EDC Knives from a Master Designer Are on Sale

Ken Onion's knife designs are iconic, reliable and definitely belong in your loadout rotation.

kershaw leek
Blade HQ

All the way back in 1991, a man by the name of Ken Onion started learning basic knifemaking techniques from custom knifemaker Stanley Fujisaka. Now, over three decades later, Onion is one of the most prolific and renowned EDC designers ever to have lived. And if that's not reason enough to add one of his blades to your loadout rotation, perhaps some deep discounts on a few of his best designs might help, as a quartet of them are on sale at Blade HQ right now.

Kershaw Copper Leek
Kershaw bladehq.com
$89.99
SAVE NOW

The knives available include this copper edition of the Leek (down to $90 from $160), a high-end take on one of Onion's most famous designs done up with genuine copper scales and a blackwash CPM-154 steel blade. Then, there are two versions of the compact, pocketable Scallion — one with 410 stainless steel handle scales (down to $43 from $80) and the other with tree camo aluminum ones (down to $45 from $90). And the quartet is rounded off by the somewhat beefier and more aggressive Foresight (down to $90 from $140) with its AUS-8 steel blade, IKBS ball bearing pivot system and grippy forged aluminum handle.

In all honesty, you can't really go wrong with a Ken Onion knife, so picking up any of these will make a solid addition to your everyday carry collection. Really, the only thing that could go wrong is that you wait and miss the opportunity — so act now, while you can.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$549 $449 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best deals that we've seen on the super sleek AirPods Max, which feature impeccable Apple connectivity, hi-fi audio, active noise canceling and 20 hours of battery life.

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL APPLE ACCESSORIES

LG OLED65B1PUA B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV
LG OLED65B1PUA B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV
LG amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$2,300 $1,597 (31% OFF)

It's perfect timing for this marvelous piece of entertainment tech to be discounted since the Super Bowl is coming up. If you want to watch the game and feel like you're really at the stadium, this 4K smart TV will get you part of the way there.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUPER BOWL TV DEALS

Greats The Foster Slipper
Greats The Foster Slipper
Greats greats.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $70 (30% OFF)

With a durable rubber sole and a quilted, insulated upper, these Greats slippers are a lot like puffer jackets for your feet — and they're so cozy, you may never want to slip them off again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH SLIPPERS

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$325 $300 (7% OFF)

Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this a rare opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.

READ ABOUT YETI VS. RTIC COOLERS

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow fellowproducts.com
SAVE NOW

$299 $255 (15% OFF)

Powerful, precise, and pleasant to the eye, Fellow's Ode Brew Grinder is one of the best all-around coffee grinders available. Regardless of what kind of coffee you prefer (cold brew, French press, pour-over, etc.), it will get the job done right every single time.

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $280 (20% OFF W/ CODE VDAY20)

Our pick for the best high-end weed vaporizer, the Mighty is an investment — but it's a worthy one. It offers precise temperature control, works with both dry herb and concentrate and even offers haptic feedback (yes, really).

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPORIZERS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown backcountry.com
SAVE NOW

$148 $111 (25% OFF)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Weber Spirit E-330 Freestanding Propane Gas Grill
Weber Spirit E-330 Freestanding Propane Gas Grill
Weber bbqguys.com
SAVE NOW

$879 $729 (17% OFF)

Weber makes some of our favorite grills, including our top picks for the best charcoal grill and the best gas grill you can buy. This one is the little brother of the best gas grill pick, excellent for smaller spaces.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GAS GRILLS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$549 $379 (31% OFF)

Whether you're trying to bolster your existing gym setup or are late to your New Year resolutions, these adjustable dumbbells are quick, space-saving, convenient and more. Stop putting it off and start putting in the work!

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD A HOME GYM

DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone
DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone
DJI amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$799 $748 (6% OFF)

DJI's Mavic 2 with its 48MP integrated camera, 4K capture capabilities, 34-minute flight time and suite of other integrated features is one of the best drones around, period. And it so rarely goes on sale that even $54 off is a great opportunity to pick one up.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUY A DRONE

Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $131 (30% OFF)

As soft as your favorite t-shirt (or maybe even softer) and made from organic cotton flannel from famed Portuguese mills, these are the kind of sheets that will make you never want to get out of bed again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS DEALS

Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$1,195 $956 (20% OFF)

Combining two layers of adaptive foam, cooling technology, antimicrobial protection, supportive gel beads and so much more, this is the kind of mattress that will make you forget you ever considered sleeping on a regular old inner-spring mattress for good.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

