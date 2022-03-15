These Discounted, Adventure-Ready Pants Will Be the Last You Ever Need

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
It's hard to overstate the need for a quality pair of pants. It seems like it would be a simple thing, but that just isn't always the case. They're either too rigid or too stretchy, have unforgiving waistbands or just don't feel right. When you're shopping for do-anything pants to wear on your adventures in the outdoors, it becomes even harder to find the right pair. If you've found yourself longing for a better pair of pants you can wear anywhere, we think we've uncovered an ideal option: the Proof Rover pant.
They come in multiple fits, multiple colors and a ton of sizes. They're immensely comfortable, have just enough stretch and are super resistant to abrasions and tears. Right now, to make it even better, the Rover pant is 20 percent off at Huckberry. So grab a couple pairs and hit the road, trail, mountain or wherever your adventures take you this year.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$180 $90 (50% OFF W/ CODE RUNFAST)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. And they're rarely discounted this deeply.
$30 $15 (50% OFF)
Small enough to slip into your pocket, this personal water filter could literally save your life on the trails courtesy of its ability to remove 99.99% of everything (particulates, bacteria, etc.) from just about any water source.
$118 $94 (20% OFF)
One of Huckberry's all-time bestsellers, these semi-casual pants come in numerous colors, slim and straight versions and, should you be smart enough to snag this deal, they'll become one of your favorite go-to pairs for everyday wear.
$25 $20 (20% OFF)
This Bluetooth tracker fits easily on your keychain or can be attached to a bag, has a 250-foot range and boasts two-way tracking — meaning it's the perfect sidekick for anyone that often misplaces their things, be that your smartphone, wallet, keys and/or whatever else.
$75 $45 (40% OFF)
With lofty goose-down insulation and a durable rubberized outsole, these slippers are like puffer jackets for your feet that you can take camping. Of course, they're also just as cozy and stylish at home if you prefer your relaxation to be a bit more domestic.
$200 $128 (36% OFF)
Equipped with some of the best noise-canceling technology around, these wireless earbuds offer exceptional sound (for both music and calls alike), up to 24 hours of battery life, they're Alexa-enabled for easy voice control and so much more.
$340 $270 (21% OFF)
Breathe easier knowing your home has clean air circulated by Blueair's Blue Pure 211+ air purifier — which can cover up to 550 square feet, circles a room's worth of air about once every 12.5 minutes, and can even remove 99% of particles from wildfires in as little as 60 minutes.
$59 $42 (30% OFF)
Every kitchen needs a good cutting board and they just don't get much better than this one. Not only is it durable and sturdy, but it's sustainably made and looks outstanding. It even has a smartphone slot so you can keep a bead on your recipe as you work.
$895 $450 (50% OFF)
Pair time-tested Swiss horological precision with clean, timeless styling and you'll start to get an idea of what this Alpina watch has to offer. It's a relatively simple timepiece, but that also makes it incredibly versatile and able to pair with pretty much any wardrobe.
$199 $99 (50% OFF)
This lightweight jacket packs warmth in a small package. Thanks to an innovative metallic nano-coating, you will get the warmth of a much heavier jacket without the bulk. It is also waterproof and easy to throw on, making it the ideal spring companion.
$895 $761 (15% OFF)
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
$188 $122 (35% OFF)
Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.
$169 $152 (10% OFF)
With weights of 10, 15 and 20 pounds, the Casper Weighted Blanket is suited to help anyone stay calm this winter. Pick the weight closest to 10% of your body weight and feel the anxiety wash away.
$290 $130 (55% OFF)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$112 $78 (30% OFF)
Perfect for spring, this windbreaker from Vuori is made with a super lightweight woven and finished with a DWR coating to keep you dry when an unexpected April shower hits.
$70 $42 (40% OFF)
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look great on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.