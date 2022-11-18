Our Favorite No-Fuss Natural Dog Food Is 50% Off for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Less than two years ago, we selected Sundays for Dogs food as one of the best new home products of 2020, putting it on the GP100 amongst our favorite releases of the year. We praised it for its juxtaposition of simplicity (it's no more complex to serve to your dog than kibble) and nutrition (it's actually made from high-quality, nutrient-rich natural ingredients that are simply air-dried, not overly processed). And while it was a great deal back then, it's an even better deal now that the brand is offering 50 percent off your first subscription box with code HOWLIDAYS.

USDA Beef Recipe Dog Food Sundays for Dogs sundaysfordogs.com SAVE NOW

There are a couple of ways to take advantage of the brand's great deals on superior dog food. First, you can answer a short quiz about your dog's stats, preferences, overall health, etcetera, and get a personalized recipe made just for them — there are even special considerations for prescriptions and picky eaters. Second, you can purchase pre-made boxes, like the USDA Beef Recipe you see above, for a flat fee (normally starting at $85 a box, but down to $69 for four weeks of food if you subscribe).

Either version you choose, this dog food stands head-and-shoulders above just about every other brand out there. In fact, the brand is so confident that its food can stand up against the competition, that it'll even allow you to compare what you currently feed your dog on its own site, so you can see it all out in the open yourself. How's that for trustworthiness? Of course, the deal won't last forever (it ends after November 29), so act quickly.

SAVE NOW