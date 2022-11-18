Today's Top Stories
Our Favorite No-Fuss Natural Dog Food Is 50% Off for Black Friday

The simplicity of kibble with the nutrients of fresh food, all at a discount. This former GP100 winner is a no-brainer.

By Sean Tirman
Less than two years ago, we selected Sundays for Dogs food as one of the best new home products of 2020, putting it on the GP100 amongst our favorite releases of the year. We praised it for its juxtaposition of simplicity (it's no more complex to serve to your dog than kibble) and nutrition (it's actually made from high-quality, nutrient-rich natural ingredients that are simply air-dried, not overly processed). And while it was a great deal back then, it's an even better deal now that the brand is offering 50 percent off your first subscription box with code HOWLIDAYS.

USDA Beef Recipe Dog Food
Sundays for Dogs sundaysfordogs.com
SAVE NOW

There are a couple of ways to take advantage of the brand's great deals on superior dog food. First, you can answer a short quiz about your dog's stats, preferences, overall health, etcetera, and get a personalized recipe made just for them — there are even special considerations for prescriptions and picky eaters. Second, you can purchase pre-made boxes, like the USDA Beef Recipe you see above, for a flat fee (normally starting at $85 a box, but down to $69 for four weeks of food if you subscribe).

Either version you choose, this dog food stands head-and-shoulders above just about every other brand out there. In fact, the brand is so confident that its food can stand up against the competition, that it'll even allow you to compare what you currently feed your dog on its own site, so you can see it all out in the open yourself. How's that for trustworthiness? Of course, the deal won't last forever (it ends after November 29), so act quickly.

SAVE NOW

sponsored deal bissell vacuum cleaning up dog paw prints
Crosswave X7 #3277 Cordless Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac Exclusive Bundle

SHOP NOW

Up to 31% Off

Equipped with wet and dry vac capabilities, the vacuum offers three different modes: Hard Floor Mode, Area Rug Mode and the powerful, TURBO Pet Mode for cleaning everyday, stuck-on messes. For a limited time, fans can bring the vacuum home in a bundle with a long list of bonus cleaning supplies for 31% off.

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE VIPEARLY30)

Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice hyperice.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $299 (25% OFF)

The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.

READ ABOUT HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN

J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $195 (35% OFF)

Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS YOU CAN BUY

Samsung QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$3,498 $2,390 (32% OFF)

This is the first time ever that we've seen Samsung's durable, weatherproof QLED outdoor television go on sale. And the really good news is that there's still plenty of football left to make the best of it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR TVS

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC saturdaysnyc.com
SAVE NOW

$110 $83 (25% OFF)

From the brand's highly coveted All Terrain collection, this stylish long sleeve is perfect for getting out and getting active on those chillier days, but it also makes a great lounge piece for day-to-day style, as well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COLD WEATHER RUNNING GEAR

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $174 (30% OFF)

The most popular and highly rated of the brand's offerings, the flagship weighted blanket is as cozy as it is calming and makes a perfect pickup to help ease your winter and holiday anxieties.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $350 (30% OFF)

This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway cowaymega.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $161 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL jbl.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATERPROOF BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox Navy SEAL 45mm Dive Watch
Luminox luminox.com
SAVE NOW

$595 $327 (45% OFF)

Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.

READ ABOUT THE MOST RUGGED WATCHES

Brooklinen x Pendleton Pattern Throw ﻿Blanket
Brooklinen x Pendleton Pattern Throw ﻿Blanket
Brooklinen skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$389 $311 (20% OFF)

Made in collaboration with legendary textile brand Pendleton, this gorgeous southwestern-inspired throw blanket is the perfect winter addition to your lounging space. It's also brand-new and somehow already on sale!

READ ABOUT THE BEST THROW BLANKETS

Renpho Percussive Massage Gun
Renpho Percussive Massage Gun
Renpho amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $76 (70% OFF W/ CLIPPED COUPON)

Our pick for the best budget massage gun, this lightweight, quiet recovery device is perfect for working the knots out of those sore muscles. And this is the lowest price we've ever seen.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

Hate it when your coffee gets cold? Put those worries to bed when you pick up this auto temperature-controlling mug, which can keep your coffee piping hot — at a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit — all day long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MUGS

Roofnest Falcon 2 Rooftop Tent
Roofnest Falcon 2 Rooftop Tent
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,595 $3,195 (11% OFF)

Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROOFTOP TENTS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Litter-Robot 3 Connect Warranty Bundle
Litter-Robot 3 Connect Warranty Bundle
Litter-Robot litter-robot.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $574 (12% OFF)

You know what the worst part of owning a cat is? Cleaning the litter. This high-tech box, however, takes that out of the equation by doing it for you. Plus it comes with a three-year extended warranty and a 90-day love-it-or-leave-it guarantee.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIRTAG PET ACCESSORIES

Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
hydrow.com
SAVE NOW

$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)

The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$179 $99 (44% OFF)

Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY AN APPLE TV

Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
Seiko macys.com
SAVE NOW

$295 $226 (23% OFF W/ CODE SCORE)

It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SEIKO WATCHES

Onsen Bath Robe
Onsen Bath Robe
Onsen onsentowel.com
SAVE NOW

$195 $137 (30% OFF)

Combining lightweight and quick-drying Supima cotton with a relaxed cut and fine details, this is the kind of bathrobe you'll never want to take off again. It's just too cozy and comfy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BATHROBES

Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit onnit.com
SAVE NOW

$85 $72 (15% OFF)

Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KETTLEBELLS

Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler
Yeti amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$40 $35 (12% OFF)

The Yeti Rambler has a cult following for a reason. Not only is it virtually indestructible, but it also has great insulation and is dishwasher-safe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLE BRANDS

