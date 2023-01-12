Channel Your Inner GOAT with 30% Off Sitewide at Brady Brand

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

When we think of Tom Brady, we think of excellence, longevity, refined good looks and, obviously, football. When we caught wind of his eponymous apparel brand, we knew we could expect the same characteristics from its designs. Well, maybe not so much the football part — in his "old" age he seems to have taken a liking to golf, and the brand's apparel designs skew away from the gridiron and more toward the links. (He even hit a hole in one that was captured in this gorgeous drone shot. Is the video real? Who knows.) If you haven't gotten your hands on anything from Brady just yet, now is the time to do so — the brand is having a an Anniversary Sale celebrating one year in business, offering savings up to 30 percent off. Simply punch in code THANKYOU30 at checkout to get the deal.

Brady Gummyknit 1/2 Zip Brady bradybrand.com $95.00 $67.00 (29% off) SHOP NOW

Brady Zero Weight Short Brady bradybrand.com $75.00 $53.00 (29% off) SHOP NOW

You can snag hoodies, workout tees in both long- and short-sleeve versions, workout shorts, sweatpants, jackets and more. We don't see sales from Brady very often, so if you're looking to pick up some new gear to support your resolutions, now is the time.

SAVE NOW